Monday, January 25, 2021
Home Entertainment
Entertainment

Cynthia Erivo Exclusively Reveals Key Art for Critically Acclaimed 8-Part Limited Series GENIUS: ARETHA

By Fisher Jack
0

Cynthia Erivo - Genius Aretha1
Cynthia Erivo stars in ‘Genius: Aretha’

*(WASHINGTON, DC) Today, Double Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo (@CynthiaErivo) marked her birthday by honoring The Queen and unveiling the exclusive key art for National Geographic’s highly anticipated 8-part limited series, GENIUS: ARETHA. Erivo will star as the legendary Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, in the third season of the Emmy award-winning global anthology series.

This installation will explore Aretha Franklin’s musical genius and incomparable career, as well as the immeasurable impact and lasting influence she has had on music and culture around the world. GENIUS: ARETHA will premiere on National Geographic this March.

The previously announced cast includes Emmy®-winning Courtney B. Vance (“The People V. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”) as Aretha’s father, C.L. Franklin; Malcolm Barrett (“Timeless,” “Preacher”) as Ted White, Franklin’s first husband and business manager; David Cross (“Mr. Show,” “Arrested Development”) as legendary music producer Jerry Wexler; Grammy® Award winning musician and actor Tip “T.I.” Harris (“Ant Man,” “Get Hard”) as Ken Cunningham; Patrice Covington (“The Color Purple”, “Ain’t Misbehavin’”) and Rebecca Naomi Jones (“Oklahoma!,” “The Big Sick”) portray Erma and Carolyn Franklin, respectively, as Aretha’s sisters and frequent background singers who supported and collaborated with their famous sibling; Steven Norfleet (“Watchmen,” “Dynasty”) as older brother Cecil Franklin, who stepped in as Aretha’s manager following her divorce from Ted White; veteran actress Pauletta Washington (“Beloved,” “She’s Gotta Have It”) as Aretha’s nurturing and loving paternal grandmother, Rachel; Omar J. Dorsey (“Queen Sugar”) as James Cleveland; Marque Richardson (“Dear White People”) as King Curtis, Kimberly Hébert Gregory (“Vice Principals”) as Ruth Bowen; and introducing Shaian Jordan as young Aretha Franklin, Little Re.

MORE ON EURWEB: Trey Songz Arrested After Violent Altercation with Cop at Chiefs Game [VIDEO]

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cynthia Erivo (@cynthiaerivo)

The series is produced by 20th Television and Imagine Entertainment. Imagine has partnered with Warner Music Entertainment for this third season, which will again be executive produced by Imagine’s Brian Grazer and Ron Howard. Pulitzer Prize recipientMacArthur “Genius” grant receiver and Tony Award winner Suzan-Lori Parks (“Topdog/Underdog”) is showrunner, executive producer and lead writer. Emmy, Golden Globe and BAFTA TV Award winner Anthony Hemingway (“The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”) serves as executive producer and director.

Legendary hit record producer Clive Davis and Atlantic Records Chairman and CEO Craig Kallman are executive producers. Returning executive producers include Francie Calfo (GENIUS: EINSTEINGENIUS: PICASSO, “Empire”), Ken Biller (GENIUS: EINSTEINGENIUS: PICASSO), Gigi Pritzker and Rachel Shane (MWM Studios), and Sam Sokolow (EUE/Sokolow). In addition, Imagine’s Anna Culp serves as co-executive producer alongside producer Peter Afterman.

Previous articleBLIND ITEM: She’s the Boss Now
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Michael Jordan is Having Fun Being Grandpa to Grandson

Fisher Jack - 0
*Michael Jordan is many things to people, but his most prized title is being a doting grandfather to his grandson, Rakeem Michael Christmas. ⠀ Last year,...
Read more
Social Heat

3 Breonna Taylor Grand Jurors File Petition to Impeach Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron

Fisher Jack - 0
*On Friday, three grand jurors in the Breonna Taylor case filed a petition with the state House of Representatives, calling for the impeachment of...
Read more
Social Heat

This ‘Christian’ and OnlyFans Model Prays, Then Gets Naked and Reportedly Earns $200k Monthly!

Fisher Jack - 0
*22-year-old Christian OnlyFans model Lindsay Capuano, who prays every night, reveals she makes $200K a month on the platform posing naked for her hundreds...
Read more
Social Heat

Even with Sentence Commuted by Trump, Kodak Black Still Faces Sexual Assault Case

Fisher Jack - 0
*Kodak Black will soon be somewhat of a free man all thanks to former President Donald Trump. However, the rapper will still have some...
Read more
Social Heat

Michael B. Jordan Shows Lori Harvey He’s Quite the Hand-y Man / PicsVideo

Fisher Jack - 0
*If you're struck by the IG pic above of Michael B Jordan and his girlfriend, Lori Harvey, you can't help but notice his hand...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO