Sunday, January 24, 2021
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Bucaneers Beat the Green Bay Packers for Trip to the Super Bowl

By Fisher Jack
*Tom Brady done done it again! For the 10th time, Brady is going back to the Super Bowl. At the age of 43.

If you’re thinking, way-minute, he’s no longer the QB of the New England Patriots, the team he’s always taken to the big game. You’re right, but he’s still headed back to there, but this time as the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

If you missed it, Brady and the Bucs knocked off the No. 1-seeded Green Bay Packers 31-26 in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game at Lambeau Field, which was supposed to give the Packers the edge. Well, obviously it didn’t. In any event, the Brady and the Bucs will now face the winner of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game — either the defending Super Bowl-champion Kansas City Chiefs or the Buffalo Bills — at Raymond James Stadium in Super Bowl LV.

MORE NEWS: Michael Jordan is Having Fun Being Grandpa to Grandson

Tom Brady (Bucs - Packers Championship game - Getty)
Tom Brady (Bucs – Packers NFC Championship game – Getty)

The Bucs will become the first team in NFL history to play a Super Bowl in their own stadium, while Brady will become the oldest player at any position to play in a Super Bowl.

“It’s been a great journey thus far,” Brady said after the game. He added: “We put the work in, and a lot of guys embraced everything. …They worked really hard to get to this point. It’s a tough game. Had a few tough games in a row. Next one will be really tough, too.

“But we know what we’re playing for. We got two weeks to prepare. It’s going to be a great opponent..”

Want more about Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers punching their way to Super Bowl LV? Head on over to ESPN, then.

Fisher Jack

LEAVE A REPLY

