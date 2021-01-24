Michael Jordan is Having Fun Being Grandpa to Grandson

*Michael Jordan is many things to people, but his most prized title is being a doting grandfather to his grandson, Rakeem Michael Christmas.

⠀

Last year, the NBA legend shared some bits about being a grandfather for the first time in an exclusive interview with TODAY’s Craig Melvin. Talking about how fun it was for him, Jordan said:

⠀

“It’s fun because I can actually hold him and play with him and I’m having fun watching him.”

⠀

The former Chicago Bulls star’s grandson, who his parents address with the initials RMC or Baby Rakeem, is the son of his first daughter, Jasmine Jordan.

⠀

Jasmine and her fiance, Rakeem, met in Syracuse while she was studying for a degree in sports management, and he was a Syracuse University basketball player.

