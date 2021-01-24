Sunday, January 24, 2021
Mahomes and the Chiefs Set to Take on Brady and the Bucs in Super Bowl LV

By Fisher Jack
*Now we know. It’ll be the Kansas City Chiefs going head-to-head with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV.

The game is set for February 7 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, meaning the Buccaneers will be the first team to play in a Super Bowl in their home stadium.

The Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills 38-24 in the AFC championship Sunday. It’ll be the Chiefs’ fourth trip to the Super Bowl in franchise history.

“The best thing about this team is we believe in each other,” Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said. “I trust my guys over anybody and we’re going to go out there and be who we are.”

Between Mahomes and Tom Brady, they have each won one of the last two Super Bowls, respectively. Mahomes and the Chiefs won the Super Bowl last year against the San Francisco 49ers. Brady, who was the QB for the New England Patriots at the time, defeated the Los Angeles Rams in 2019.

As we noted in a previous report, earlier on Sunday, Brady earned his record-10th visit to the big game when the Bucs beat the Green Bay Packers 31-26 in the NFC championship. It’ll be the franchise’s second trip to the Super Bowl. The first was in 2003 against the Oakland Raiders.

Fisher Jack

