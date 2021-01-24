Sunday, January 24, 2021
Census Bureau: Black Population in U.S. to Explode By 2060

By Ny MaGee
Black Family - GettyImages-187202554
Black Family – GettyImages

*According to census data, “the Black population in America has slightly increased over the past few years, is more educated and will be an even larger segment of the U.S. populace by 2060, per Jet Magazine.

Recently, the U.S. Census Bureau released figures for Black History Month detailing statistics about where the African-American population is headed.

black family dinner

Per Jet Magazine:

The African-American population — alone or in combination with other racial categories was 46.3 million or 14.4 percent of the total U.S. population in July 2015, up 1.3 percent from the prior year. But by 2060, there will be an estimated 74.5 million, boosting the share to 17.9 percent.

As far as state or federal districts, Washington D.C. has the most dense Black population at about 50 percent. Mississippi followed with 38.3 percent, the data show. In U.S. counties, Cook County, Ill., had the largest number of Blacks with 1.3 million, mostly living in Chicago.

With Black-owned businesses, there were 108,473 of them in 2014, and 31,216 were in the health care or social assistance sector.

There is are still noticeable gaps in wealth according to the census. Median income among Black households was $36,544 compared with $55,775 nationally.

More from the U.S. Census Bureau Facts for Features release can be found by clicking here.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

