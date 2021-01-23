WE REMEMBER: Larry King the Broadcasting Legend Has Died. He was 87

*A day after the death of baseball hall of farmer Hank Aaron at 86 comes news of the passing of Larry King, the longtime CNN host at 87.

King’s son, Chance, confirmed’s his father’s death Saturday morning.

King was probably best known for being the host of “Larry King Live” on CNN. For over 25 years, he interviewed presidential candidates, kings, queens celebrities, athletes, movie stars and even everyday people. He retired in 2010 after taping more than 6,000 episodes of the show.

This statement was posted on his verified Facebook announcing his passing:

“With profound sadness, Ora Media announces the death of our co-founder, host and friend Larry King, who passed away this morning at age 87 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles,” the statement said. “For 63 years and across the platforms of radio, television and digital media, Larry’s many thousands of interviews, awards, and global acclaim stand as a testament to his unique and lasting talent as a broadcaster.”

The statement did not give a cause of death.

King had been hospitalized with Covid-19 in late December at Cedars-Sinai, a source close to the family said at the time.

“We mourn the passing of our colleague Larry King,” CNN President Jeff Zucker said in a statement.

“The scrappy young man from Brooklyn had a history-making career spanning radio and television. His curiosity about the world propelled his award-winning career in broadcasting, but it was his generosity of spirit that drew the world to him. We are so proud of the 25 years he spent with CNN, where his newsmaker interviews truly put the network on the international stage. From our CNN family to Larry’s, we send our thoughts and prayers, and a promise to carry on his curiosity for the world in our work.”

