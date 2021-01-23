Saturday, January 23, 2021
Spinderella Goes on Twitter Rant About Salt-N-Pepa Leaving Her Out of Lifetime Biopic

By Fisher Jack
salt, pepa, spinderella
Salt, Pepa, Spinderella

We’ve known for a while that there have been hard feelings between Salt-N-Pepa and their former DJ, Spinderella. Well, now that Lifetime’s Salt-N-Pepa biopic is ready, Spin wants you to know she feels disrespected for being left out of the production.

In a series of posts to her Twitter account, she says she’s disappointed to learn that “a decision was made to move forward with a Lifetime biopic that wrongfully excluded me from every aspect of development and production all the while using my image throughout, given that I played an integral role in the group’s story and success.”

She also said letting the world know what’s on her mind because, “too often, Black women who have made meaningful contributions in their industry are left out of historical narratives.”

DJ Spinderella - gettyimages-106509255-2048x2048
DJ Spinderella -Getty

Here are her tweets:

 

Fisher Jack

