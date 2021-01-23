Saturday, January 23, 2021
Kenya Moore and Marc Daly Call it Quits Again – For Real, for Real This Time?!

By Fisher Jack
Marc Daly - Kenya Moore & baby - split
Marc Daly and baby Brooklyn – Kenya Moore

Oh, Lord! Haven’t we been down this road before? 🙁 Yes, we have. Kenya Moore and Marc Daly have decided to pull the plug on their relationship once again.

The Brooklyn restaurateur spoke exclusively with The Root and shared that they are ending their marriage for good this time. He explained in a written statement that they both agreed to end the relationship, and will solely focus on co-parenting their 2-year-old daughter, Brooklyn Daly.

“After recently attending mediation, Kenya and I have agreed to end our marriage. I will always have great care for her and look forward to amicably continuing to co-parent our daughter Brooklyn with an abundance of love and wisdom.

“As always, in addition to perpetual self-improvement, my primary focus will continue to be helping the underserved and people of color in Brooklyn to recover from the negative impact of the COVID – 19 pandemic. This focus will take shape through using my restaurant as a “Community Hub” where positive and diverse perspectives on important topics such as economic empowerment, social activism and political engagement can be highlighted in a safe and productive forum.

“I’m blessed to be a positive change agent for not just my family but also my community.”

The Root also wrote that “Previously the couple split in September 2019, announcing their separation two years after their wedding in June 2017. The estranged couple would later reconcile, but after more divorce rumors started swirling in late 2020, it appears enough was enough this time.”

Fisher Jack

