Saturday, January 23, 2021
Home News Top News
Top News

Jay Z DIDN’T Endorse Joe Biden in Exchange for Pardon for Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez: Report

By Fisher Jack
0

Jay Z & Desiree Perez2 (Getty)
Jay Z & Desiree Perez (Getty)

Jay Z & Desiree Perez1 (Getty)
Jay Z & Desiree Perez (Getty)

‘*Variety has an interesting story about how Jay Z reportedly “made a deal” with Donald Trump to NOT campaign for or endorse Joe Biden in exchange for a full pardon for Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez.

“President Trump granted a full pardon to Desiree Perez,” so reads the relevant section of the Statement from the Press Secretary Regarding Executive Grants of Clemency. “Ms. Perez was involved in a conspiracy to distribute narcotics. Since her conviction, Ms. Perez has taken full accountability for her actions and has turned her life around. She has been gainfully employed and has been an advocate for criminal justice reform in her community.”

Perez was arrested in 1994 for conspiracy with intent to distribute narcotics. However, since she cooperated (a/k/a snitched) with the US Attorney’s office, she received a sentence of five years’ probation. Among other offenses, she was later charged with a parole violation and served nine months in prison in 1999, the article also stated.

MORE NEWS: Keyshia Cole’s DJ Says She Was Late For Verzuz Battle with Ashanti Due to Technical Issues

Desiree Perez & Beyonce (Getty)
Desiree Perez & Beyonce (Getty)

“I’m grateful to have received a pardon and to have formally closed that chapter of my life in the eyes of the law,” Perez, now 52, said in a statement Wednesday morning. “I have taken full accountability for my mistakes from 25 years ago, but I also take tremendous pride in my personal growth, perseverance and accomplishments since then. This pardon reinforces my lifelong commitment to advocate for criminal justice reform and social justice initiatives.”

But, of course, the real question that folks are asking is how did the pardon come about? Inside speculation naturally points at Van Jones. After all, he’s a lawyer, author and CNN contributor who is represented by Roc Nation . It’s only natural to assume that he may have helped to navigate the treacherous waters of the Trump Administration, although a source close to the situation denied that Jones was involved.

The article points out that, Roc Nation declined Variety‘s requests for further comment and an interview with Jones.

Jay Z - Desiree Perez & Husband & Shady Lady headline

Here’s more from the Variety article:

Perez’s pardon took many by surprise and also spurred some questions related to the Roc Nation roster, namely: did efforts to obtain the Presidential favor explain why so few Roc Nation artists campaigned on behalf of the Democratic ticket, both in the Presidential race and in Georgia, where two Senate seats were hotly contested? While Alicia Keys and Megan Thee Stallion showed support on social media and through other organizations, their participation hardly compared to appearances Beyonce and Jay-Z made on behalf of the Obama-Biden ticket. While the number of voters who might be swayed by celebrity endorsements might not seem overly significant, in a race that both sides knew was likely to be decided by razor-thin margins in many districts and states, Republicans knew that every vote they could keep out of the other side’s camp was important. A source close to the situation stressed that Roc Nation does not impose itself in its artists’ political involvement.

However, one source familiar with Perez and the former administration wouldn’t blame Roc Nation for playing it safe. “As anyone who’s worked with the Trump White House knows, you can’t piss him off or he will take revenge.”

Get the FULL story of how Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez got a Trump pardon at Variety.

Previous articleThe Day Teddy Pendergrass Asked His Wife to Kill Him
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

This ‘Christian’ and OnlyFans Model Prays, Then Gets Naked and Reportedly Earns $200k Monthly!

Fisher Jack - 0
*22-year-old Christian OnlyFans model Lindsay Capuano, who prays every night, reveals she makes $200K a month on the platform posing naked for her hundreds...
Read more
Social Heat

Even with Sentence Commuted by Trump, Kodak Black Still Faces Sexual Assault Case

Fisher Jack - 0
*Kodak Black will soon be somewhat of a free man all thanks to former President Donald Trump. However, the rapper will still have some...
Read more
Social Heat

Michael B. Jordan Shows Lori Harvey He’s Quite the Hand-y Man / PicsVideo

Fisher Jack - 0
*If you're struck by the IG pic above of Michael B Jordan and his girlfriend, Lori Harvey, you can't help but notice his hand...
Read more
Social Heat

Reports Say Kanye West is Consulting with Divorce Lawyers This Week

Fisher Jack - 0
*Kim Kardashian and Kanye West don’t seem to be getting closer to reconciliation, and now Ye is apparently talking to divorce lawyers. As we...
Read more
Social Heat

Joe Did it! Biden Picks Transgender Woman (#RachelLevine) as Assistant Health Sccretary

Fisher Jack - 2
*Well, we are just hours away from President-elect #JoeBiden's inauguration ceremony and he is working hard to show that he stands by all people...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO