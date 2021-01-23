Saturday, January 23, 2021
Gabourey Sidibe Opens Up to Taraji P. Henson About Bulimia & Depression Issues / WATCH

By Fisher Jack
*Actress Gabourey Sidibe is showing her vulnerable side. We know this from a sneak peek for an upcoming episode of Taraji P. Henson’s web series, Peace of Mind with Taraji, was recently released.

In the trailer, Gabourey Sidibe seems to be discussing some of the hardships she had to overcome in life as she reveals her fight with an eating disorder and depression. The 37-year-old actress shared details with her former Empire co-star about her toxic relationship with bulimia. She said,

“It wasn’t even about other people. It was about me surviving the day. I was so embarrassed and I hated crying so much. I hated it. I found a fun little button. I found a button and on top of that, people were like, ‘You’re looking good.’ So I’m like, ‘Why would I stop?’”

She continued: “That’s what bulimia was for me. It wasn’t about losing weight. It wasn’t about controlling my appetite. It truly was about how it stopped me from crying.”

Gabourey Sidibe shared that during her battle with bulimia she was dealing with depression as well.

The full episode airs/streams on Facebook Watch starting Jan 25.

MORE NEWS: Jay Z DIDN'T Endorse Joe Biden in Exchange for Pardon for Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez: Report

 

Previous article
Fisher Jack

