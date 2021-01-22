Tiger Woods is ‘Not Watcing’ New HBO Documentary About His 2009 Sex Scandal 

*Tiger Woods is said to have no interest in watching the new HBO two-part documentary about his 2009 sex scandal.

“He’s not thrilled about this documentary,” a source says in this week’s issue of PEOPLE. “He’s not even watching it, but his circle is. They’ll tell him what is said.”

Directed by Matthew Heineman and Matthew Hamachek, and based on the New York Times bestselling book “Tiger Woods” by Jeff Benedict and Armen Keteyian, the documentary centers on “the rise, fall, and epic comeback” of the 45-year-old athlete, who recently had a fifth back surgery.

The special “is driven by never-before-seen footage and revealing interviews with those who know the golfer best,” according to a press release.

“The series paints an intimate picture of the prodigy whose dedication and obsession with the game of golf not only took his fame and success to new heights, but also down a dark, spiraling road that eventually led to a legendary sports comeback, culminated by his victory at the 2019 Masters,” reads the synopsis for the show.

For Woods, however, he’d like to not relive some of the painful memories that the doc highlights, most specifically Thanksgiving 2009, when he crashed his Cadillac Escalade outside of his Florida mansion and his wife at the time, Elin Nordegren, used two golf clubs to break the rear windows of the vehicle.

“Why would he ever want to revisit this time in his life?” the source asks. “He couldn’t go anywhere without paparazzi asking him about his sex life. You couldn’t turn on CNN news without hearing about a woman who Tiger had sex with. It was everywhere. So Tiger isn’t really welcoming to that coming back up again.”

Soon after the accident, dozens of women came forward claiming they had affairs with Woods. Nordegren ultimately filed for divorce.

“He rebuilt his entire life,” the source says. “He became a better person and a much better dad than he was before.”

The source says Woods has worked hard over the years to restore his image following his personal scandals.

“He’s just gotten to the point where you can say his name and people don’t automatically think about the scandal,” says the source. “They think about his golf game again.”