Megan Thee Stallion Slams Trolls Who Mock Her Over Tory Lanez’s Shooting

*Megan Thee Stallion has responded to the false report that charges were dropped against Tory Lanez in connection to shooting her.

In a series of tweets, Megan called the report a “lie” and “fake news.” She also took aim at her alleged former lover, telling Lanez directly: “My story not changing and bitch you going to jail.”

The Houston native admitted to still processing her trauma after losing both her mother and grandmother — not to mention all the folks on social media who continue to mock her being shot by Tory.

Check out Meg’s series of tweets below.

“AT THIS POINT IM GETTING ANNOYED ! STOP BELIEVING EVERYTHING YOU READ ON THE MF INTERNET. Imagine how I feel waking every day seeing people LIE and turn my trauma into a joke ? That whole team figures out ways to create doubt with my story every week and the media eats it up,” she wrote.

“Y’all can’t tell when shit fake news? Y’all still don’t see an ABUSER picking with me ? The first court date got pushed back bc of the inauguration but I can’t wait until the MF FACTS come out ! Bitch you shot me AND MY STORY NOT CHANGING AND BITCH YOU GOING TO JAIL,” Megan added.

Lanez faces charges of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. It was also announced that he’s facing “a gun allegation and that he personally inflicted great bodily injury” on “a female friend in the Hollywood Hills.”

If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of roughly 23 years.

Lanez’s next court date is slated for Feb 25.