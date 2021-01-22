Friday, January 22, 2021
Megan Thee Stallion Slams Trolls Who Mock Her Over Tory Lanez’s Shooting

By Ny MaGee
*Megan Thee Stallion has responded to the false report that charges were dropped against Tory Lanez in connection to shooting her.

In a series of tweets, Megan called the report a “lie” and “fake news.” She also took aim at her alleged former lover, telling Lanez directly: “My story not changing and bitch you going to jail.”

The Houston native admitted to still processing her trauma after losing both her mother and grandmother — not to mention all the folks on social media who continue to mock her being shot by Tory. 

Check out Meg’s series of tweets below.

Megan Thee Stallion TWEETS

“AT THIS POINT IM GETTING ANNOYED ! STOP BELIEVING EVERYTHING YOU READ ON THE MF INTERNET. Imagine how I feel waking every day seeing people LIE and turn my trauma into a joke ? That whole team figures out ways to create doubt with my story every week and the media eats it up,” she wrote. 

“Y’all can’t tell when shit fake news? Y’all still don’t see an ABUSER picking with me ? The first court date got pushed back bc of the inauguration but I can’t wait until the MF FACTS come out ! Bitch you shot me AND MY STORY NOT CHANGING AND BITCH YOU GOING TO JAIL,” Megan added. 

Megan Thee Stallion TWEETS

Lanez faces charges of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. It was also announced that he’s facing “a gun allegation and that he personally inflicted great bodily injury” on “a female friend in the Hollywood Hills.”

If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of roughly 23 years.

Lanez’s next court date is slated for Feb 25.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

