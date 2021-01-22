Friday, January 22, 2021
Keyshia Cole’s DJ Says She Was Late For Verzuz Battle with Ashanti Due to Technical Issues

By Ny MaGee
KEYSHIA COLE

*Keyshia Cole‘s DJ has addressed why the singer was an hour late for last night’s Verzuz event with Ashanti.

The face-off between Ashanti and Cole had been postponed twice because of COVID-19 concerns, but it finally went down on Jan. 21.

Cole, however, pissed off viewers of the virtual show because she was over an hour late. Even Swizz Beatz, who organizes the Verzuz events with Timbaland, commented “This is very disrespectful,” and “Can’t lie man,” he said about Cole’s tardiness.

On Friday, Cole’s DJ revealed that she was experiencing technical difficulties prior to the battle.

“She didn’t wanna come out ’cause her screen was blurry,” he explained on 97.9 The Box, per Complex. “On her end, her screen was blurry. She was there on time. I seen everything. She was there but she didn’t wanna come out because the screen was blurry and stuff wasn’t right, you know. We couldn’t hear [Ashanti’s] side, so it was a lot of technical stuff going on there.”

READ MORE: Ashanti and Keyshia Cole's 'Verzuz' Battle Delayed Again Over Deadly Capitol Riots

 

He added, “Because she’s a perfectionist and when stuff don’t go the right way, it’s downhill from there. I can say that, and that’s just the truth. She was already upset about it being pushed back like it was anyway, but it’s COVID, you know?”

The DJ went on to explain that Cole’s energy was also “off” because Verzuz getting pushed back impacted the release of her latest record.

“And then you know so the build up, it made her have to push her record back, so that was big on the brain. It just threw he energy off,” he said, Adding, “I did the best I could to try to bring her back, but by that time she was already upset you know. ‘My stuff blurry, it ain’t right.’”

The DJ then addressed rapper OT Genasis appearing as Cole’s guest, which was a big deal because the duo previously had beef over him covering her song “Love.”

“Well, I was sittin in the studio and then he walked in, I was like ‘Oh snap.’ I said I guess they must have made up,  But for them to do that, that says a lot because Keyshia don’t, she don’t play man.  For her to do that I was like ‘D—.’  For her to even come back around, cuz when she go there, she go there,” Cole’s DJ explained. 

 

Cleo TV's 'Tough Love: Los Angeles' Confronts Injustice and Intolerance Sunday (01-24) At 9/8c
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

