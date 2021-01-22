Cleo TV’s ‘Tough Love: Los Angeles’ Confronts Injustice and Intolerance Sunday (01-24) At 9/8c

*(SILVER SPRING, MD) — An all-new episode of CLEO TV’s new millennial love and dating drama series TOUGH LOVE: LOS ANGELES airs on Sunday, January 24, at 9 P.M. ET/8C. The 10-episode prime-time series spinoff is based on the Emmy-nominated web series TOUGH LOVE, which gives the viewer insight into injustice and intolerance.

As Mya continues to learn the facts about her brother’s death, she meets with another lawyer who tells her that nothing can be done unless she’s ready to pay upfront. Though Raymond said that he would cut off his mystery dating app woman, he can’t help but reach out to her. While chatting with her, something clicks and Raymond realizes the mystery woman is Story. Brian and Denise are still at odds in their relationship as she is focused on the wedding of her dreams, while he is planning for the future.

Created by Caleb and Roni Davis, TOUGH LOVE was nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award in 2017 for Outstanding Digital Daytime Drama Series. The series is produced by Creative Direction Group. Dexter Cole is Senior Vice President of Program Scheduling and Acquisitions for TV One.

For more information about CLEO TV visit www.mycleo.tv and check out CLEO TV YouTube Channel.

