‘Auto Trends’ Unveils What’s New For 2021 And Beyond On SiriusXM And Other Outlets

By Jeff Fortson
A concept car unveiling with global car designer Andre Hudson (Photo Credit: JeffCars.com)

*While Covid-19 might have put the brakes on Detroit, Chicago and New York from kicking off the auto show season, where the automakers unveil their latest concept cars and fancy new rides, Auto Trends with JeffCars.com is keeping the show on the road.

This year the syndicated multicultural automotive show, which includes one-on-one conversations with many of today’s industry pioneers and trendsetters, is bringing the auto show circuit to the airwaves virtually by way of the radio. Enthusiasts and car buyers alike can still get the latest insights on what’s new in 2021 and beyond, but without the risk of being in a super spreader environment.

Two trusted and well-respected experts, who are based out of Detroit, which is Ground Zero for the auto industry, helps kickoff the auto show season. Stephanie Brinley, an IHS Markit Detroit-based senior auto analyst, and Jason Stein, Automotive News’ publisher, joins us for a high-energy two-part auto show unveiling. To put this in perspective, Automotive News is to the car industry what Billboard Magazine is to the music industry. Both publications serve as ‘the Bible’ for their respective industry.

Avoid the crowds, buckle up and ride along. Admissions is free, as long as, one has access to SiriusXM, an FM radio, apps and/or the internet. Follow us at [email protected]

To Tune In To Part One Of The 2021 Beyond Auto Show Preview

To hear the conversation, tune in to Auto Trends with JeffCars.com, on Saturday, January 23 thru Thursday, January 27. The program will air on SiriusXM 141 and on several FM radio outlets. To get an updated schedule, visit Jeffcars.com or tune in here.

To Tune In To Part Two Of The 2021 Beyond Auto Show Preview

To hear the conversation, tune in to Auto Trends with JeffCars.com, on Saturday, January 30 thru Thursday, February 3. The program will air on SiriusXM 141 and on several FM radio outlets. To get an updated schedule, visit Jeffcars.com or tune in here.

About Auto Trends with JeffCars.com

Jeff Fortson is the host and executive producer of Auto Trends with JeffCars.com, the only multicultural syndicated automotive program airing throughout the U.S. and Canada. The 30-minute weekly show, which is in its fifth season, airs on SiriusXM 141 and a number of FM radio dials. The high-energy program consists of in-depth one-on-one conversations with many of today’s industry pioneers and influencers.

For upcoming shows, car reviews, car-buying tips, recall updates and car reviews, visit JeffCars.com. Follow him at [email protected]

Jeff Fortson

