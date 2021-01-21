*If you haven’t heard the name Tere Tatiana yet, it is a name that should certainly ring a bell in the very near future. The charismatic 34-year-old serial entrepreneur and beauty influencer is not only making herself known in the areas of beauty and fashion, but she is also crushing barriers within the male-dominated trucking industry with her highly successful company, Labeled Blu Transportation.

Take one glance at Tere’s Instagram account and you might say she belongs in a fashion magazine, not posted up alongside an 18-wheeler. However, shattering societal norms and defying the odds is something she has done all her life, and she wants to empower others to do the same.

“When I first started back in 2012, it was literally taboo for women, especially black women to be involved in trucking,” said the Statesboro, GA native. “I didn’t know one single black female who owned a trucking company at that time, and although in recent years it has become more popular in our community, you still don’t see very many women.”

To change that narrative, last November, Tere became the first black woman to launch virtual trucking classes specifically designed to teach black women the ins and outs of the lucrative trucking business. Also, recognizing how COVID-19 took a heavy toll on many working professionals, Tere believes that now is the perfect time for people interested in trucking to explore entering into ownership. That is why she is hosting seminars, such as the one she has planned for her hometown of Statesboro in late February.

MORE NEWS: Tommy Davidson Recalls Being Dissed By Jennifer Lopez When She Hit Superstar Status [VIDEO]

“We need transportation for every single thing we do,” she said. “If the trucking system shut down we would be shut down, because trucks are responsible for transporting so many things, from school books and computers to TVs…literally everything. This is a high demand industry and one that I encourage black women to explore.”

Labeled Blu Transportation has seen a lot of action. It houses a fleet of trucks that frequently run shipments across all 50 states. One unique fact about Tere is that she is actually a government contractor who was stationed in Afghanistan from 2009 until March 2020. She would still be overseas had it not been for the Coronavirus pandemic, which forced her to return to the states. Fortunately for her, the relocation turned out to be a true blessing in disguise, as she was able to pour all of her energy into her trucking business, as well as the other three companies she owns – Labeled Blu Collections, a clothing line; Labeled Blu Realty and Southern Hospitality Adult Daycare Facility.

Needless to say, this high-powered, multi-faceted entrepreneur is well on her way to becoming one of the most recognizable female moguls in the near future. Her dedication and work ethic is otherworldly, and her efforts to inspire and motivate other women is sure to make an indelible impact for years to come.

To keep up with Tere Tatiana, follow her on Instagram at @iamteretatiana. For more information on her trucking company, Labeled Blu Transportation, visit www.labeledblutransportation.com.