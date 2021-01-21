Stevie Wonder Calls for ‘Truth’ and ‘Accountability’ in Open Letter Honoring Dr. King [VIDEO]

*MLK Jr. Day passed on Monday, and like many of us, Stevie Wonder also took to social media to celebrate the legacy of the civil rights leader icon.

Wonder penned an open letter to Martin Luther King Jr. in which he notes the lack of progress in eliminating inequality.

“More than any award that I have ever received, I want you to know that I am thankful how you influenced my place of love, which allowed me to try to push the needle of love and equality forward,” Wonder writes, per Rolling Stone.

“It is painful to know that needle has not moved one iota,” he continues. “For 36 years, we’ve had a national holiday honoring your birthday and principles; yet you would not believe the lack of progress. It makes me physically sick.”

The music legend also called out politicians “trying to find an easy solution to a 400 year problem” while “truth is struggling to be heard and defended.”

“Until we turn our mouth movement into righteous action, we are doing our nation, God and your memory an injustice,” he continues. “Until what we say is what we do, there is no truth. It is just repeating and rewriting history, just as we have for the last 400 years.”

In the letter, Wonder calls for a “Truth Commission.”

“I am calling on President Biden and Vice President Harris to launch a formal, government investigation to establish the truth of inequality in this country. This truth will validate the history and this commission will recommend reconciliations.

“Without truth we cannot have accountability. Without accountability we cannot have forgiveness. Without forgiveness, we cannot heal.”

“On this day, a day in your honor, I pledge to have the courage to say what I see and acknowledge what I hear,” he concludes. “In your spirit, I call on all those in the Senate to speak truth to what they know they can physically see and begin the steps of accountability, forgiveness and then healing.”

As reported by Complex, Wonder is one of several artists part of the Black Music Action Coalition who have called on Biden to launch a racial justice initiative during his first 100 days in office.