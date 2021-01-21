Thursday, January 21, 2021
Home News Black Celebrity Gossip
Black Celebrity Gossip

Stevie Wonder Calls for ‘Truth’ and ‘Accountability’ in Open Letter Honoring Dr. King [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
0

*MLK Jr. Day passed on Monday, and like many of us, Stevie Wonder also took to social media to celebrate the legacy of the civil rights leader icon.  

Wonder penned an open letter to Martin Luther King Jr. in which he notes the lack of progress in eliminating inequality. 

“More than any award that I have ever received, I want you to know that I am thankful how you influenced my place of love, which allowed me to try to push the needle of love and equality forward,”  Wonder writes, per Rolling Stone.

“It is painful to know that needle has not moved one iota,” he continues. “For 36 years, we’ve had a national holiday honoring your birthday and principles; yet you would not believe the lack of progress. It makes me physically sick.”

READ MORE: Tere Tatiana is Taking Over the Trucking Industry with Heels and 18-Wheelers

The music legend also called out politicians “trying to find an easy solution to a 400 year problem” while “truth is struggling to be heard and defended.”

“Until we turn our mouth movement into righteous action, we are doing our nation, God and your memory an injustice,” he continues. “Until what we say is what we do, there is no truth. It is just repeating and rewriting history, just as we have for the last 400 years.”

In the letter, Wonder calls for a “Truth Commission.” 

“I am calling on President Biden and Vice President Harris to launch a formal, government investigation to establish the truth of inequality in this country. This truth will validate the history and this commission will recommend reconciliations.

“Without truth we cannot have accountability. Without accountability we cannot have forgiveness. Without forgiveness, we cannot heal.”

“On this day, a day in your honor, I pledge to have the courage to say what I see and acknowledge what I hear,” he concludes. “In your spirit, I call on all those in the Senate to speak truth to what they know they can physically see and begin the steps of accountability, forgiveness and then healing.”

As reported by Complex, Wonder is one of several artists part of the Black Music Action Coalition who have called on Biden to launch a racial justice initiative during his first 100 days in office.

Previous articleTere Tatiana is Taking Over the Trucking Industry with Heels and 18-Wheelers
Next articleAmanda Gorman Surprised by One Of Her Idols, Lin-Manuel Miranda, on ‘GMA’ (Watch)
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Michael B. Jordan Shows Lori Harvey He’s Quite the Hand-y Man / PicsVideo

Fisher Jack - 0
*If you're struck by the IG pic above of Michael B Jordan and his girlfriend, Lori Harvey, you can't help but notice his hand...
Read more
Social Heat

Reports Say Kanye West is Consulting with Divorce Lawyers This Week

Fisher Jack - 0
*Kim Kardashian and Kanye West don’t seem to be getting closer to reconciliation, and now Ye is apparently talking to divorce lawyers. As we...
Read more
Social Heat

Joe Did it! Biden Picks Transgender Woman (#RachelLevine) as Assistant Health Sccretary

Fisher Jack - 0
*Well, we are just hours away from President-elect #JoeBiden's inauguration ceremony and he is working hard to show that he stands by all people...
Read more
Black Celebrity Gossip

Revenge! Solange’s Teen Son Julez Brags of Leaking Sex Tape of Him and Skai Jackson

Fisher Jack - 13
*Whoa! Talk about kissin' and tellin'. Well, this is on some next level ish. We're talking about Solange Knowles' teenage son Julez Smith who...
Read more
Social Heat

NBAer Kyrie Irving Bought George Floyd’s Family A New Home Says Stephen Jackson

Fisher Jack - 0
*During a recent episode of “The Rematch” with Ethan Thomas, #StephenJackson was a guest where he spoke about his friend #GeorgeFloyd and doing his part to make...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO