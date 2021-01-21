‘She Did Not Waver’: Marian Anderson Documentary ‘Voice of Freedom’ Headed to PBS (Trailer)

*“Marian Anderson was an artist first and foremost. She did not seek to become an icon of the civil rights movement,” said Cameo George, AMERICAN EXPERIENCE executive producer. “But when circumstances thrust themselves upon her, she did not waver, using her voice as a powerful force to transcend geographical, political and racial boundaries.”

Hailed as a voice that “comes around once in 100 years” and widely celebrated by both white and Black audiences at home, her fame wasn’t enough to insulate her from the indignities and trauma of racism and segregation.

On Easter Sunday, 1939, Marian Anderson stepped up to a microphone in front of the Lincoln Memorial. Inscribed on the walls of the monument behind her were the words “all men are created equal.” Barred from performing in Constitution Hall because of her race, Anderson would sing for the American people in the open air.

Narrated by Renée Elise Goldsberry (“Hamilton”), Voice of Freedom interweaves Anderson’s rich life story with this landmark moment in history, exploring fundamental questions about talent, race, fame, democracy and the American soul. Produced by Rob Rapley and executive produced by Cameo George, “Voice of Freedom” premieres Monday, February 15, 9:00-11:00 p.m. ET.

