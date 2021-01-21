‘Life After Lockup’ Exclusive Clip: Amber & Puppy’s Wild Night! [WATCH]

*WE tv’s “Life After Lockup” returns this week with an all new episode that finds Amber taking her lady-love Puppy out to a night of fun! But will things get too wild?

Meanwhile, Amber’s gay male friends share their thoughts about her dating a woman for the first time. Hear how they really feel about the Amber and Puppy situation via the YouTube clip above.

READ MORE: ‘Life After Lockup’ Exclusive Clip: Michael and Sarah Have Rare Emotional Moment [WATCH]

Sometimes you need to know when to walk away. #LifeAfterLockup pic.twitter.com/qhi0ZPJj3w — Love After Lockup (@LuvAfterLockup) January 20, 2021

Elsewhere in this week’s episode, Amber tempts Puppy with a sexy night out, but she’s hiding something. Destinie goes rogue before court. Lindsey and Scott face off. Shane confronts Lacey when she lies about her ex and Quaylon pops up on Shavel.

Catch the full episode of “Life After Lockup” Friday at 9/8c on WE tv.

About Life After Lockup

Couples risk everything to meet their felon fiancés at release. When they face shocking firsts, family drama & deception on the rocky road to the altar, will their love survive after lockup or is it all just a con?