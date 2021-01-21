Thursday, January 21, 2021
‘Life After Lockup’ Exclusive Clip: Amber & Puppy’s Wild Night! [WATCH]

By Ny MaGee
*WE tv’s “Life After Lockup” returns this week with an all new episode that finds Amber taking her lady-love Puppy out to a night of fun! But will things get too wild?

Meanwhile, Amber’s gay male friends share their thoughts about her dating a woman for the first time. Hear how they really feel about the Amber and Puppy situation via the YouTube clip above.

READ MORE: ‘Life After Lockup’ Exclusive Clip: Michael and Sarah Have Rare Emotional Moment [WATCH]

Elsewhere in this week’s episode, Amber tempts Puppy with a sexy night out, but she’s hiding something. Destinie goes rogue before court. Lindsey and Scott face off. Shane confronts Lacey when she lies about her ex and Quaylon pops up on Shavel. 

Catch the full episode of “Life After Lockup” Friday at 9/8c on WE tv.

About Life After Lockup
Couples risk everything to meet their felon fiancés at release. When they face shocking firsts, family drama & deception on the rocky road to the altar, will their love survive after lockup or is it all just a con?

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

