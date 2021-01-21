Joe Exotic Slams Trump, Don Jr. After Not Receiving Presidential Pardon

*Tiger King’s Joe Exotic is currently serving 22-years in prison for plotting to kill his nemesis, animal rights activist Carole Baskin.

He was hoping for a presidential pardon this week from Donald Trump. That didn’t happen, so he’s taking aim at Trump and his son. In a Tweet on Wednesday Joe Exotic wrote, “I was too innocent and too GAY to deserve a Pardon from Trump.”

“I only mattered to Don Jr. when he needed to make a comment about me to boost his social media post,” he added. “Boy were we all stupid to believe he actually stood for Equal Justice? His corrupt friends all come first,” he continued, a possible reference to his legal team and supporters.

Joe and his attorneys began petitioning for a pardon last March. He reportedly wrote a letter to Trump in which he claimed to have been sexually abused in prison.

On Tuesday night, Trump issued 143 pardons or sentence commutations and rappers Kodak Black and Lil Wayne and former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick made the list –Joe Exotic, (real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage), did not.

Meanwhile, Baskin is relieved Joe was not granted clemency.

“I’m taking a deep breath because I feel such a sense of relief,” she told Fox News on Wednesday. “From the very time that he was sentenced I have worried about there being a presidential pardon that could undo all of the hard work that went into bringing this person to justice. When today at noon a new president was sworn in, I felt like I was finally safe from that threat.”