Insider Claims Floyd Mayweather is Not Engaged to Dancer at His Strip Club

By Ny MaGee
Floyd Mayweather, Anna Monroe
*Floyd Mayweather is NOT engaged to his stripper girlfriend Anna Monroe — despite reports stating otherwise.

According to the New York Post, the boxing champ, 43, has proposed to Monroe, 29, who works at his Las Vegas club Girl Collection. But a Mayweather source tells TMZ it’s not true.

Monroe posted pictures on Instagram on Sunday showing off what appears to be her engagement ring. 

“Floyd was annoyed at first that news of their relationship broke because he wanted to keep it private,” a source told the Sun.

“They had an argument about it but soon made up. And then he decided to pop the question on Saturday.

The insider claims Monroe is ready to have Floyd’s baby.

“Anna has told family and friends she’s getting married and wants to have a baby with Floyd this year. She hasn’t announced it on social media but everyone could see the huge rock on her hand on her latest Instagram snaps,” said the source. 

“Her family and friends have had their concerns about the relationship but she’s an adult, it’s her decision and they want her to be happy.”

Mayweather has allegedly been dating the British American for months. A family friend told the Sun: “They have been seeing each other on and off for a while, whenever Floyd decides.

“Now Floyd wants another child, he only wants Anna to be the mother. They FaceTimed Anna’s family in England on New Year’s Day to tell them officially about their relationship. They met at Floyd’s club Girl Collection.

“Monroe was born in America but her parents moved to England for work when she was younger. She then moved back to America when she was 22. She went for an interview for the job at Girl Collection but was declined, however, as she was leaving, she passed Floyd in the corridor.”

“The next day the club called her and asked her to go back in and Floyd was there in person with a candle-lit dinner in the strip club to tell her she got the job and she was now the lead girl.”

Meanwhile, Monroe’s family is said to be concerned about his past with women, specifically his ex Josie Harris, who accused him of domestic violence. She passed away in March 2020.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

