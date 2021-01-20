Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Home News
News

Tommy Davidson Recalls Being Dissed By Jennifer Lopez When She Hit Superstar Status [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
0

*Tommy Davidson says Jennifer Lopez snubbed him once she reached A-list celebrity status.

Davidson and Lopez starred together on the hit sketch comedy series “In Living Color” from 1990-1994. Lopez’s Hollywood career was launched due to her start as a Fly Girl on the show. 

Speaking to Wendy Williams on Tuesday about his new book “Living In Color,” Davidson recalled how Lopez shaded him at an event years after “In Living Color” wrapped. 

“You know what? I thought about that now. I’m sensitive. It just has to do with what I’m used to. When I have a personal relationship with someone and we talk a lot, when I see them again, I pick it up from where it was,” he explained to Wendy.  “I hadn’t seen her in a long time. She became hugely famous, wonderful actress, does so much. And so I’m looking for that same personal relationship that was there before. And people are just people. It’s not about her, it’s about me.”

READ MORE: Jennifer Lopez ‘In The Morning’ Music Video ‘Full of Symbolism’ + She Denies Botox Accusations [WATCH]

JENNIFER LOPEZDavidson, who said the incident took place 15 years ago, added: “We were both at the cracker and cheese table at some function and I was like, ‘Girl! Aw man, you’re blowing up! This is really cool.’ I got a carrot, I was about to eat the carrot, and she was like ‘Yeah,’ and walked away. I was like… ‘Maybe something’s wrong with this carrot.’”

Despite the diss, Davidson appears to be staying positive about it. 

“But the beautiful thing is you know, love doesn’t go away, and the key to the whole thing is she’s Puerto Rican! You can not be hating on no Puerto Rican, you know what I’m saying? It’s just hard not to love ’em.”

Hear/watch him tell it via the YouTube clip above. 

Previous articleAmanda Gorman. That is All. (Watch)
Next articleKellyanne Conway Filmed Allegedly Hitting and Cursing Out her 15-Year-Old Daughter (Watch)
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Reports Say Kanye West is Consulting with Divorce Lawyers This Week

Fisher Jack - 0
*Kim Kardashian and Kanye West don’t seem to be getting closer to reconciliation, and now Ye is apparently talking to divorce lawyers. As we...
Read more
Social Heat

Joe Did it! Biden Picks Transgender Woman (#RachelLevine) as Assistant Health Sccretary

Fisher Jack - 0
*Well, we are just hours away from President-elect #JoeBiden's inauguration ceremony and he is working hard to show that he stands by all people...
Read more
Black Celebrity Gossip

Revenge! Solange’s Teen Son Julez Brags of Leaking Sex Tape of Him and Skai Jackson

Fisher Jack - 13
*Whoa! Talk about kissin' and tellin'. Well, this is on some next level ish. We're talking about Solange Knowles' teenage son Julez Smith who...
Read more
Social Heat

NBAer Kyrie Irving Bought George Floyd’s Family A New Home Says Stephen Jackson

Fisher Jack - 0
*During a recent episode of “The Rematch” with Ethan Thomas, #StephenJackson was a guest where he spoke about his friend #GeorgeFloyd and doing his part to make...
Read more
Social Heat

Word is Trump’s Planning to Issue Over 100 Pardons Before Exit

Fisher Jack - 0
*CNN is reporting that Donald Trump is preparing to issue around 100 pardons and commutations on his final full day in office Tuesday. Trump administration...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO