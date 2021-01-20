Tommy Davidson Recalls Being Dissed By Jennifer Lopez When She Hit Superstar Status [VIDEO]

*Tommy Davidson says Jennifer Lopez snubbed him once she reached A-list celebrity status.

Davidson and Lopez starred together on the hit sketch comedy series “In Living Color” from 1990-1994. Lopez’s Hollywood career was launched due to her start as a Fly Girl on the show.

Speaking to Wendy Williams on Tuesday about his new book “Living In Color,” Davidson recalled how Lopez shaded him at an event years after “In Living Color” wrapped.

“You know what? I thought about that now. I’m sensitive. It just has to do with what I’m used to. When I have a personal relationship with someone and we talk a lot, when I see them again, I pick it up from where it was,” he explained to Wendy. “I hadn’t seen her in a long time. She became hugely famous, wonderful actress, does so much. And so I’m looking for that same personal relationship that was there before. And people are just people. It’s not about her, it’s about me.”

Davidson, who said the incident took place 15 years ago, added: “We were both at the cracker and cheese table at some function and I was like, ‘Girl! Aw man, you’re blowing up! This is really cool.’ I got a carrot, I was about to eat the carrot, and she was like ‘Yeah,’ and walked away. I was like… ‘Maybe something’s wrong with this carrot.’”

Despite the diss, Davidson appears to be staying positive about it.

“But the beautiful thing is you know, love doesn’t go away, and the key to the whole thing is she’s Puerto Rican! You can not be hating on no Puerto Rican, you know what I’m saying? It’s just hard not to love ’em.”

Hear/watch him tell it via the YouTube clip above.