Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Reports Say Kanye West is Consulting with Divorce Lawyers This Week

By Fisher Jack
kim and kanye
Kim and Kanye

*Kim Kardashian and Kanye West don’t seem to be getting closer to reconciliation, and now Ye is apparently talking to divorce lawyers. As we reported a source told People that the couple had “completely” stopped marriage counseling sessions and that Kanye “is talking to divorce lawyers this week.”

“The couple has tried to work on their relationship for a while but finds it hard to get on the same page,” the source said. “They haven’t lived together for some time and have been focused on their separate businesses and work while keeping their children’s happiness at the forefront.”

“They are just not on the same page when it comes to their future as a family,” another source told PEOPLE. “And Kim is okay with it.” Kardashian and West share four kids together. “Kim knows what she wants to do with her life,” said the insider. “She wants to keep living in L.A., create the best life for the kids and focus on her work passions.” Kim has been in LA while Kanye has spent most of his time in Wyoming.

READ THIS: Ohio State Graduate Dies After Trapping Her Head Between Car, Parking Garage Kiosk

Previous articleKellyanne Conway Filmed Allegedly Hitting and Cursing Out her 15-Year-Old Daughter (Watch)
Next articleVogue to Release New Kamala Harris Cover After Backlash Over Original Issue
Fisher Jack

