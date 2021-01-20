Ohio State Graduate Dies After Trapping Her Head Between Car, Parking Garage Kiosk

*A 23-year-old woman died in a freak accident in Columbus, Ohio, late Monday night after her head became trapped between her car and a payment machine in a parking garage.

According to police, the incident was captured on security cameras. The video showed Victoria Strauss dropping her credit card while attempting to pay for parking. She is seen reaching down to pick up the card and accidentally steps on the accelerator in her vehicle. She collided with the kiosk, pinning her between her car door and the door frame.

Strauss was found by a security guard around 5:40 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to the Columbus Dispatch.

Strauss was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

READ MORE: Black Lawmakers in Texas Hope This is the Year That ‘Confederate Heroes Day’ Will Be Abolished (Watch)

FATAL ACCIDENT: 1/18/[email protected]:37pm-23yo Victoria Strauss was exiting the parking garage at 45 Vine St. While attempting to pay for her parking, she dropped her card. She tried to retrieve her card by opening her door & leaning out to pick it up. She inadvertently accelerated… pic.twitter.com/rTcaMc9QvJ — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) January 19, 2021

In a post on social media, Columbus Ohio Police said: “While attempting to pay for her parking, she dropped her card. She attempted to retrieve her card by opening her door and leaning out to pick it up. She inadvertently accelerated and collided with the parking kiosk. The collision pinned her between her car door and the door frame. Strauss died as a result of her collision with the kiosk and was pronounced at scene. No one else was involved.”

The Florida native was a graduate student at Ohio State.

Ohio State spokesperson Ben Johnson said Strauss was a graduate in the College of Social Work.

“We were heartbroken to learn she passed away on Monday, and we extend our deepest sympathy to her family and friends during this difficult time,” Johnson said in an e-mail.