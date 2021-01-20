Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Michael B. Jordan Shows Lori Harvey He’s Quite the Hand-y Man / PicsVideo

By Fisher Jack
Michael B Jordan & Lori Harvey (hand on breast) - Instagram
Michael B Jordan & Lori Harvey – Instagram

*If you’re struck by the IG pic above of Michael B Jordan and his girlfriend, Lori Harvey, you can’t help but notice his hand seems to have found a friend in shall we say Lori’s upper anatomy. 🙂

Yep, it’s obvious dude can’t keep his hands, er, hand to himself. (lucky mofo!). In any event, on Tuesday, the 33-year-old actor cozied up to girlfriend Lori Harvey, 24, as they posed for a mirror selfie on the ‘gram.

“He love it here,” Harvey captioned the shot of Jordan resting one hand on her chest.

Earlier this month, Jordan and Harvey made their romance official via Instagram. The two recently made a splash in St. Barts, where Harvey’s stepfather, Steve Harvey, is vacationing as well.

Jordan, who was named “People’s Sexiest Man Alive” in November, was first linked to Harvey in the fall. The pair was spotted in Atlanta ahead of Thanksgiving.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Michael B. Jordan (@michaelbjordan)

