Joe Biden, Kamala Harris & DJ Cassidy Will All be Making Music History

*What’s up y’all this is Bowlegged Lou of Full Force. I know some of y’all might be saying… DJ Cassidy? Why is his name associated with the new President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris?

Well DJ Cassidy is making history by being the first DJ to participate in the actual presidential inauguration of a president being sworn in while also incorporating a creative music sensation that he created entitled “Pass The Mic.”

Some legendary Music Makers will be joining DJ Cassidy this afternoon for the virtual event and this evening’s TV special honoring the Joe Biden and Kamala Harris inauguration as President and Vice President. Tonight’s special that Cassidy will also be participating in will be hosted by actor Tom Hanks.

Can I also please give an extra acknowledgment to Kamala Harris for making history today as the first woman, the first black woman, the first South Asian woman to be elected as vice president in the history of the United States? Congrats my sister.

Cassidy will perform two DJ segments today and I already know the Music Makers that will be performing but he told me don’t mention it even though I saw some of the names mentioned in an article already. Cassidy says both segments are a musical celebration of our nation’s diversity.

Years ago he was the first DJ to perform at a presidential inaugural ball. And I happened to love that presidential ball especially when I heard Cassidy Play the song I wonder if I take you home performed by Lisa Lisa & Cult Jam with Full Force. Now I’m not having an ego moment I’m just having a proud flashback moment. I mean to see the then-President Obama and his first lady Michelle dancing to a song that we wrote and produced. Wow.

Anyway back to Cassidy. Lol. My beloved friend DJ Cassidy also became the first DJ to perform at the White House at the Obamas’ inaugural celebration.

So now we talk about him coming half circle to today’s presidential inauguration with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. It’s half-circle because the best is yet to come from my friend Cassidy to do the full circle thing. I’m so proud of him.

Cassidy gave me and Full Force the honor of appearing in his third pass the mic installment where we performed our hit joint entitled Ain’t My Type Of Hype which was taken from the classic Movie House Party. I was honored to help him get at least 10 music acts to participate in his third installment as well.

His first two Pass The Mic installments were incredible and when DJ Chill Will called me and asked if I wanted to participate in the third one because Cassidy requested Full Force, it was such a no-brainer and then when me and DJ Cassidy linked up we instantly became great friends.

His fourth & most recent Pass The Mic was called the BET Soul Train Edition and that one was televised nationally. For that one, Cassidy recruited myself and DJ Chill Will of Doug E Fresh’s get fresh crew to be Talent Coordinators to help him recruit other acts with our personal relationships. I’ll be forever indebted to Cassidy for that gesture. Me and Will’s names were even in the credits that were rolling on BET. How cool was that?

Such artists that have participated in Cassidy’s Pass The Mics have included Earth Wind & Fire, Meli’sa Morgan, Howard Hewett, New Edition, Boyz II Men, Keith Sweat, EnVogue, Steve Russell of Troop, Di Reed of Jade, EnVogue, LL Cool J, Big Daddy Kane, Doug E Fresh, George Clinton, Evelyn Champagne King, Lisa Lisa, El DeBarge, and so many other talented music makers

For all Cassidy’s Pass The Mics, it might look like an easy video scenario but it is a lot of hard work between him and his dynamic talented editor by the name of Ian Park and the rest of his team. And I have to give a shout out to Cassidy’s lady Kelsey because alongside every great man there is a great woman. She is a supportive sweetheart.

Because of Cassidy, I was reunited with my music industry friend Steve Rifkin who serves as Cassidy’s executive producer of sorts.

And I got to meet such a great manager agent who reps Cassidy by the name of Richard Weitz. He and his beloved daughter Demi raises so much money for various charities and they have such a great Zoom Room event called Quarantine which I was invited to and also performed in with such luminaries as Blair Underwood, Jimmy Jam, Clive Davis, Reggie Hudlin, Jody Watley, Holly Robinson, Rich Christina from Warner Chapell, John Titta from ASCAP, DJ Cassidy and more.

Anyway, congratulations Cassidy and congratulations Joe Biden & Kamala Harris. God bless you guys with this historical event and historical happening for our country.May all the positive and optimistic things in life forever be all of ours.

