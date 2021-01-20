COVID-19 Memorial: Detroit Nurse Lori Key Helps Nation to Heal With Rendition of ‘Amazing Grace’ (Watch)

*The Michigan nurse whose moving rendition of “Amazing Grace” went viral early in the COVID-19 pandemic sang the hymn for a nation Tuesday night at a COVID-19 memorial in Washington, D.C. attended by President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Lori Marie Key, a 29-year-old registered nurse at Detroit’s St. Mary Mercy Livonia Hospital, comes from a musical family and grew up singing in the church. She said working in the COVID-19 unit was heartbreaking. “When I’m at work, I sing. It gives me strength during difficult times, and I believe it helps heal,” she said at the memorial before her performance.

The memorial was part of the inauguration events and honored the 400,000 lives lost to the coronavirus across the country.

In case you missed it, watch Key’s performance (at the 6:02 mark) and the entire memorial below: