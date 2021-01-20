Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Capitol Officer Who Diverted Pro-Trump Mob Escorted Kamala Harris During Inauguration [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
*Capitol police officer Eugene Goodman was hailed a hero for diverting a pro-Trump mob of right-wing extremists away from the Senate chamber during the terrorist attack on the Capitol building earleir ths month.

In honor of his bravery, Goodman was named Acting Deputy Sergeant-at-Arms for the course of Joe Biden’s inauguration, which saw him escort Vice President Kamala Harris throughout the ceremony. 

According to Complex, lawmakers have also introduced legislation that would reward him with a Congressional Gold Medal for his actions.

READ MORE: Officer Eugene Goodman Hailed a Hero for Leading Violent Pro-Trump Mob Away From Senate Chamber [WATCH]

We previously reported, in footage from the attack, Goodman is seen confronting a crowd of rioters after they stormed the Capitol building on Jan. 6. The quick-thinking officer led the angry mob away from a hallway leading to the Senate chamber on the second floor, where politicians and staffers were evacuating. 

Goodman’s actions gave police time to lock the doors to the Senate chamber. 

“Officer Eugene Goodman stood between a mob of rioters and the unguarded United States Senate,” Pennsylvania Senator Sharif Street tweeted. “His judgement and quick thinking led them in the opposite direction, saving the lives of Senators and quite literally an institution of democracy itself.”

“As Trump’s fascist mob ransacked the US Capitol, this brave USCP officer kept murderous rioters away from the Senate chamber and saved the lives of those inside. God bless him for his courage,” U.S. Representative Bill Pascrell tweeted. 

We previously reportedly, US Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund announced his resignation in wake of the deadly Stop the Steal riots.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

