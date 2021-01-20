Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Joe Biden-Kamala Harris

Amanda Gorman. That is All. (Watch)

gettyimages-1230694300
Inaugural Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman delivers her poem “The Hill We Climb” at the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris

*Today clearly belonged to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. But the most talked about moment of this historic inauguration belonged to 22-year-old Amanda Gorman, whose appearance managed to outshine megawatt stars Jennifer Lopez and Lady Gaga, and had her trending No. 1 on Twitter with minutes.

The nation’s youngest ever inaugural poet stole the show during the Biden/Harris inauguration Wednesday when she took the podium and delivered, with poise and boldness, her original poem “The Hill We Climb,” a riveting, inspirational work that acknowledged the nation’s past while affirming its promise.

“We’ve learned that quiet isn’t always peace and the norms and notions of what just is, isn’t always justice,” she recited. “And yet, the dawn is ours before we knew it. Somehow we do it. Somehow we weathered and witnessed a nation that isn’t broken but simply unfinished.”

Biden’s inaugural team contacted Gorman late last month to write and recite a poem about unity in the United States, according to The Associated Press. This young lady can now take her place among past inaugural poets including Maya Angelou, Robert Frost, Miller Williams, Richard Blanco and Elizabeth Alexander.

Watch Gorman deliver her inaugural poem again below, followed by her 2020 interview on Amanpour & Co:

