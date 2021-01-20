52nd NAACP Image Awards Will Air Live March 27 on BET Networks

*The following is a joint statement from Karen Boykin-Towns, Vice-Chair of the NAACP National Board of Directors and Chairman of the NAACP Image Awards Committee; Connie Orlando, EVP of Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy, BET; Executive Producers Reggie Hudlin and Phil Gurin; Co-Executive Producer Byron Phillips; and Producer Robin Reinhardt.

“After careful consideration and guidance from health experts and state and local government, we have decided to reschedule the 52nd NAACP Image Awards to March 27, 2021. As COVID-19 continues to ravage our country, particularly the African-American community, it is our utmost priority to maintain a safe and healthy environment for our staff, production teams, nominees, and all talent involved in this year’s awards ceremony. We look forward to uplifting and celebrating our rich culture and the outstanding achievements of our nominees when it is safe to do so and we appreciate everyone’s understanding during these unprecedented times.”

Recognized as the nation’s preeminent multicultural awards show from an African-American perspective, the NAACP Image Awards celebrates the outstanding achievements and performances of people of color in the arts and those who promote social justice through their creative work.

Nominees in the categories of television and streaming, music, literature, film, and activism, will be announced on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nominating committee voting will now close on Wednesday, January 20th.

The 52nd NAACP Image Awards is produced by Hudlin Entertainment and The Gurin Company. Executive Producers Reggie Hudlin and Phil Gurin, Co-Executive Producer Byron Phillips, and Producer Robin Reinhardt.

For all information and latest news, please visit the official NAACP Image Awards website at http://www.naacpimageawards.net.

