Tuesday, January 19, 2021
The Journal of Steffanie Rivers: First Black Man Charged As Capitol Hill Rioter / VIDEO

*The first Black man has been arrested, accused of participating in trying to overtake Capitol Hill. John Sullivan lives in Utah. His social media handle is JadenX. He is charged with causing civil disorder, trespassing and disorderly conduct in connection to the January 6 riot in Washington, D.C.

You might ask yourself how –  in a sea of salt – did police find this one speck of pepper? Especially Sullivan, who is bi-racial. Here’s how it unfolded: Sullivan recorded the only known video of the female rioter Ashli Babbitt as she got shot and killed by Capitol police. I have the videos. I’ve shared them with my viewers. Click on the video version of my column to see for yourself.

I was in communication with Sullivan just days after he was arrested to ask permission to share the videos. And now these videos landed him in jail. He recorded the video and he branded it with his name. So police knew where to search. Sullivan said he was at the insurrection to document the event. Now he has become the fall guy for right-wing extremists who want to shift the blame and the focus away from themselves.

This is why it’s not a good idea for Black people to be the only speck of pepper in a crowd of salty violent racists: Either they will turn on you and try to kill you or they will do damage and blame you for it. It’s a no-win situation on your part. Even if you’re a journalist on the scene to document the event, it’s best to let the White journalist cover that assignment.

Another second person of color also has been connected to planning Stop The Steal protest in Washington, D.C. And he claimed three Republican lawmakers helped him organize it. They are Arizona Congressmen Andy Biggs, Paul Gosar and Alabama Congressman Mo Brook. If you live in their districts in Arizona and Alabama and it turns out to be true, find out how you can hold them accountable for participating in organized federal crimes.

If t’s true that would explain why only ten Republicans in the House had the guts and common sense to vote with all the Democrats to impeach Donald Trump the second time around for his part in inciting a riot against the government! Because some of them were in on it! Click on my video to get details of the Capitol Hill riot shooting, and other information that never has been disclosed.

Steffanie Rivers

Steffanie Rivers is a freelance journalist living in the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. Email her at [email protected] with your comments, questions and inquiries.

1 COMMENT

  1. Ma’am, this man is on video wearing Trump gear. He was there to riot. Not fooling anyone. And I’m sure if someone digs into his social media background, and/or tries to interview his friends and family, the honest ones will admit he’s a Trumper. He is getting what he deserves with his MAGA friends. Now that these folks are getting caught, their story is that they were there to document. If anyone believes that I have a land full of forever rainbows and unicorns for sale.

