Snoop Dogg Secretly Lobbying Trump to Free Death Row Records Co-founder: Report

We're hearing that well-known Trump hater Snoop Dogg, who has been working closely with a couple of activists with ties to the White House in a lobbying effort before the president becomes a civilian again.

Snoop and the others are trying to have the sentence of Death Row Records co-founder Michael ‘Harry-O’ Harris commuted after spending more than three decades behind bars.

For those unfamiliar with the case, Harris, now 58, was convicted of attempted murder and kidnapping in 1988, and is currently being held at a Federal Correctional Facility in Lompoc, California.

Here’s more via The Daily Beast:

In the final, dark and deadly days of the Trump administration, the effort has indeed gotten the attention of the president, according to one of the activists with whom the rap artist has been communicating.

“The president knows about it. I’ve spoken with Ivanka [Trump] and I’ve spoken with Jared [Kushner], and I’ve been told that President Trump is aware of the case and has been reviewing it,” Alice Johnson, a criminal-justice reform advocate whose life sentence was commuted by Trump roughly two and a half years ago, said in an interview on Sunday evening. “I’ve spoken to [White House chief of staff] Mark Meadows about it, and he said he’d take a look at it.”

The West Coast record label he helped finance and create became famous for signing such artists as Snoop Dogg (born Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr.) and Tupac Shakur, and the rise and fall of Death Row Records became a major saga in hip-hop history.

Harris’ advocates insist that he has reformed himself in prison, and he told the Daily Mail in 2019, “Over 30 years ago, I was part of the problem. However, over the years I have repeatedly proven myself to be part of the solution. It’s about returning to society with my newfound vision, talents, and insights [and] giving back to the communities where my help is so desperately needed.”

