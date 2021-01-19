Tuesday, January 19, 2021
Home Politics
Politics

Snoop Dogg Secretly Lobbying Trump to Free Death Row Records Co-founder: Report

By Fisher Jack
0

Snoop Dogg & Harry-O (Getty)
Snoop Dogg & Harry-O (Getty)

*If you’re looking for a pardon or a commutation from the orange a-hole in the White House, you really don’t have much time to plead your case as Joe Biden takes over tomorrow. We’re hearing that well-known Trump hater Snoop Dogg, who has been working closely with a couple of activists with ties to the White House in a lobbying effort before the president becomes a civilian again.

Snoop and the others are trying to have the sentence of Death Row Records co-founder Michael ‘Harry-O’ Harris commuted after spending more than three decades behind bars.

For those unfamiliar with the case, Harris, now 58, was convicted of attempted murder and kidnapping in 1988, and is currently being held at a Federal Correctional Facility in Lompoc, California.

MORE NEWS: Revenge! Solange’s Teen Son Jules Brags of Leaking Sex Tape of Him and Skai Jackson

Snoop Dogg & Michael Harry-O Harris (Getty-dailybeast composite)

Here’s more via The Daily Beast:

In the final, dark and deadly days of the Trump administration, the effort has indeed gotten the attention of the president, according to one of the activists with whom the rap artist has been communicating.

“The president knows about it. I’ve spoken with Ivanka [Trump] and I’ve spoken with Jared [Kushner], and I’ve been told that President Trump is aware of the case and has been reviewing it,” Alice Johnson, a criminal-justice reform advocate whose life sentence was commuted by Trump roughly two and a half years ago, said in an interview on Sunday evening. “I’ve spoken to [White House chief of staff] Mark Meadows about it, and he said he’d take a look at it.”

The West Coast record label he helped finance and create became famous for signing such artists as Snoop Dogg (born Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr.) and Tupac Shakur, and the rise and fall of Death Row Records became a major saga in hip-hop history.

Harris’ advocates insist that he has reformed himself in prison, and he told the Daily Mail in 2019, “Over 30 years ago, I was part of the problem. However, over the years I have repeatedly proven myself to be part of the solution. It’s about returning to society with my newfound vision, talents, and insights [and] giving back to the communities where my help is so desperately needed.”

Get the FULL story at The Daily Beast.

Previous articleVP-elect Kamala Harris Taps Obama’s Black Photographer to Record Her Tenure
Next articleNAACP Receives $40M from Anonymous Donor to Support Education of New Civil Rights Lawyers
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Black Celebrity Gossip

Revenge! Solange’s Teen Son Jules Brags of Leaking Sex Tape of Him and Skai Jackson

Fisher Jack - 0
*Whoa! Talk about kissin' and tellin'. Well, this is on some next level ish. We're talking about Solange Knowles' teenage son Julez Smith who...
Read more
Social Heat

NBAer Kyrie Irving Bought George Floyd’s Family A New Home Says Stephen Jackson

Fisher Jack - 0
*During a recent episode of “The Rematch” with Ethan Thomas, #StephenJackson was a guest where he spoke about his friend #GeorgeFloyd and doing his part to make...
Read more
Social Heat

Word is Trump’s Planning to Issue Over 100 Pardons Before Exit

Fisher Jack - 0
*CNN is reporting that Donald Trump is preparing to issue around 100 pardons and commutations on his final full day in office Tuesday. Trump administration...
Read more
Social Heat

Wendy Williams’ Brother (Tommy) Blasts Her for Missing Mother’s Funeral / VIDEO

Fisher Jack - 1
*Wendy Williams' brother Tommy is feeling hurt after his sister failed to attend their mother's funeral following her November 29 passing. The funeral was stated...
Read more
Social Heat

Teacher (Matthew Pierce) Uses Stimulus Funds to Buy Food for Underprivileged Students

Fisher Jack - 0
*A teacher from Pennsylvania is being praised for his kind and very thoughtful gesture during the coronavirus pandemic which has affected millions of families...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO