Tuesday, January 19, 2021
crime

Pa. Mother, 22, Allegedly Kills Her Baby, Stabs Child’s Father [VIDEO]

*A 22-year-old Pennsylvania woman is facing criminal homicide and attempted murder charges for allegeing killing her 5-month-old daughter after stabbing her baby daddy. 

According to Williamsport police, when Corrie Shanikah Cowlay-Saunders was arrested on Thursday night, she allegedly confessed “I killed my daughter,” identified as Cailania Faltz.

Investigators responding to a 911 call at the home about a disturbance found the father of the baby, Cordell Faltz, “suffering from stab wounds to the neck and jaw.” He reportedly was able to tell police that Corrie attacked him, PEOPLE reports.

Cowlay-Saunders allegedly fled the home in Faltz’s car, which she later crashed. When police arrived at the scene, they found her injured and that’s when she made the startling confession “about her baby being dead.”

She allegedly later repeated the confession to medical personnel at the hospital. 

The baby’s father told police that he believes Cowlay-Saunders broke into the house, as they are no longer together. She allegedly confessed while in the hospital: “I said to myself, he is the one who deserves to die, so I went to his house to kill him.”

Why she ended up killing her baby remains unclear. According to the Patriot-News of Harrisburg, Cailania’s cause of death has yet to be determined. She was found with bruising around the right side of her neck and throat. 

Cowlay-Saunders has been charged with criminal homicide, attempted homicide, aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child, recklessly endangering another person, possession of an instrument of crime, burglary, criminal trespass, and unauthorized use of vehicle, per PEOPLE. She is being held without bail. 

