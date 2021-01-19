Man Lived Inside Chicago Airport for 3 Months, Refused to Fly Home Over COVID Fear [VIDEO]

*A California man has been arrested after allegedly living at O’Hare International Airport since his arrival in October.

Aditya Singh, 36, was arrested on Saturday and charged with impersonation in a restricted area of the airport, and theft of less than $500, police say, per PEOPLE. Singh is accused of using a stolen employee badge to navigate his way around the airport for three months, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Singh told investigators that he found the badge in the airport and was “scared to go home due to COVID.”

Singh reportedly arrived at the airport on a flight from Los Angeles on October 19, 2020 and was arrested on Saturday after two United Airlines employees busted him with the badge and called the cops on him.

36-year-old Indian-origin man Aditya Singh, who was too scared to fly due to the #Covid19 pandemic, lived undetected for nearly three months in Chicago’s international airport. Singh has been arrested and charged with felony criminal trespass. pic.twitter.com/7tg2QiLTd4 — Asianet Newsable (@AsianetNewsEN) January 19, 2021

During his bond hearing on Sunday, Singh was banned from the Chicago O’Hare again.

“So if I understand you correctly, you’re telling me that an unauthorized, nonemployee individual was allegedly living within a secure part of the O’Hare airport terminal from Oct. 19, 2020, to Jan. 16, 2021, and was not detected? I want to understand you correctly,” Cook County Judge Susana Ortiz said at the hearing, per the Chicago Tribune.

Ortiz noted that Singh’s actions are “quite shocking,” but “do make him a danger to the community.”

“The court finds these facts and circumstances quite shocking for the alleged period of time that this occurred,” Ortiz said. “Being in a secured part of the airport under a fake ID badge allegedly, based upon the need for airports to be absolutely secure so that people feel safe to travel, I do find those alleged actions do make him a danger to the community.”

The Chicago Department of Aviation (CDA) said in a statement to PEOPLE that Singh “did not pose a security risk.”

“CDA has no higher priority than the safety and security of our airports, which is maintained by a coordinated and multilayered law enforcement network,” the statement said. “While this incident remains under investigation, we have been able to determine that this gentleman did not pose a security risk to the airport or to the traveling public.”

“We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners on a thorough investigation of this matter.”

His bond was set at $1,000.