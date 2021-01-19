Tuesday, January 19, 2021
Home News crime
crime

Man Lived Inside Chicago Airport for 3 Months, Refused to Fly Home Over COVID Fear [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
0

*A California man has been arrested after allegedly living at O’Hare International Airport since his arrival in October.

Aditya Singh, 36, was arrested on Saturday and charged with impersonation in a restricted area of the airport, and theft of less than $500, police say, per PEOPLE. Singh is accused of using a stolen employee badge to navigate his way around the airport for three months, the Chicago Tribune reported

Singh told investigators that he found the badge in the airport and was “scared to go home due to COVID.”

Singh reportedly arrived at the airport on a flight from Los Angeles on October 19, 2020 and was arrested on Saturday after two United Airlines employees busted him with the badge and called the cops on him. 

READ MORE: ‘The Daily Show’s’ Jordan Klepper Was At The Capitol Insurrection Exposing MAGA Lunacy (Watch)

During his bond hearing on Sunday, Singh was banned from the Chicago O’Hare again. 

“So if I understand you correctly, you’re telling me that an unauthorized, nonemployee individual was allegedly living within a secure part of the O’Hare airport terminal from Oct. 19, 2020, to Jan. 16, 2021, and was not detected? I want to understand you correctly,” Cook County Judge Susana Ortiz said at the hearing, per the Chicago Tribune.

Ortiz noted that Singh’s actions are “quite shocking,” but “do make him a danger to the community.”

“The court finds these facts and circumstances quite shocking for the alleged period of time that this occurred,” Ortiz said. “Being in a secured part of the airport under a fake ID badge allegedly, based upon the need for airports to be absolutely secure so that people feel safe to travel, I do find those alleged actions do make him a danger to the community.”

The Chicago Department of Aviation (CDA) said in a statement to PEOPLE that Singh “did not pose a security risk.”

“CDA has no higher priority than the safety and security of our airports, which is maintained by a coordinated and multilayered law enforcement network,” the statement said. “While this incident remains under investigation, we have been able to determine that this gentleman did not pose a security risk to the airport or to the traveling public.”

“We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners on a thorough investigation of this matter.”

His bond was set at $1,000.

Previous articleRevenge! Solange’s Teen Son Jules Brags of Leaking Sex Tape of Him and Skai Jackson
Next articleVP-elect Kamala Harris Taps Obama’s Black Photographer to Record Her Tenure
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Black Celebrity Gossip

Revenge! Solange’s Teen Son Jules Brags of Leaking Sex Tape of Him and Skai Jackson

Fisher Jack - 1
*Whoa! Talk about kissin' and tellin'. Well, this is on some next level ish. We're talking about Solange Knowles' teenage son Julez Smith who...
Read more
Social Heat

NBAer Kyrie Irving Bought George Floyd’s Family A New Home Says Stephen Jackson

Fisher Jack - 0
*During a recent episode of “The Rematch” with Ethan Thomas, #StephenJackson was a guest where he spoke about his friend #GeorgeFloyd and doing his part to make...
Read more
Social Heat

Word is Trump’s Planning to Issue Over 100 Pardons Before Exit

Fisher Jack - 0
*CNN is reporting that Donald Trump is preparing to issue around 100 pardons and commutations on his final full day in office Tuesday. Trump administration...
Read more
Social Heat

Wendy Williams’ Brother (Tommy) Blasts Her for Missing Mother’s Funeral / VIDEO

Fisher Jack - 1
*Wendy Williams' brother Tommy is feeling hurt after his sister failed to attend their mother's funeral following her November 29 passing. The funeral was stated...
Read more
Social Heat

Teacher (Matthew Pierce) Uses Stimulus Funds to Buy Food for Underprivileged Students

Fisher Jack - 0
*A teacher from Pennsylvania is being praised for his kind and very thoughtful gesture during the coronavirus pandemic which has affected millions of families...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO