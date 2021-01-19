Tuesday, January 19, 2021
Joe Did it! Biden Picks Transgender Woman (#RachelLevine) as Assistant Health Sccretary

By Fisher Jack
Joe Biden - Rachel Levine
*Well, we are just hours away from President-elect #JoeBiden‘s inauguration ceremony and he is working hard to show that he stands by all people in this country! He has just appointed Dr. #RachelLevine as his assistant health secretary, which positions her to become the first openly transgender federal official to be confirmed by the Senate.

According to @NBC10, Dr. Levine is currently a pediatrician and was appointed to her current position as Pennsylvania Physical General by Gov. Tom Wolf back in 2017. Even back then, she was one of the very few transgender people serving in an elected position nationwide.

“Dr. Rachel Levine will bring the steady leadership and essential expertise we need to get people. through the pandemic — no matter their zip code, race, religion, sexual orientation

Fisher Jack -
