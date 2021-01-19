Tuesday, January 19, 2021
‘I’m Speechless’: Denzel Washington Nearly Teary-Eyed Over Praise from His Son (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
John-David-Washington-Related-Denzel-Washington
Denzel Washington and John David Washington (Getty / Allen Berezovsky)

*It wasn’t the lone tear from “Glory,” but Denzel Washington’s eyes appeared to well during a recent interview when he was read praise about him said by his son, actor John David Washington.

The Oscar winner, 66, was speaking with Access Hollywood for his new movie, “The Little Things,” when host Sibley Scoles shared what his son, 36, said about his dad being named the greatest actor of the 21st century by The New York Times.

Scoles told Washington that his son said in an earlier Access Hollywood interview: “It’s about time. I think he is one of the greatest to ever do it, so it was a very proud moment for our entire family.”

Washington got emotional. He had to pause and collect himself.

“Wow, I’m speechless,” he said. “I forgot what the question was, but I’m speechless. I didn’t know he said that.”

EURPublisher01

