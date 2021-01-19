Exclusive Sneak Peek: ‘Little Women Atlanta’ Premieres on January 22 on Lifetime

*via press release

After a monumental year of challenges and change, Lifetime’s unscripted hit series “Little Women: Atlanta” returns with the highly anticipated premiere of season six on its new night Friday, January 22, at 9pm ET/PT.

The season kicks off with Ms. Juicy, Minnie, the Tiny Twinz Amanda & Andrea, Abira and the return of Monie, as the ladies all come back together in Atlanta to pursue their dreams in the city’s vibrant hip hop scene.

Once again, the ladies bring the fun, the drama, the competition and the love as together they face health issues, careers changes, relationship ups and downs and life’s hardest trials and tribulations — all while still dealing with the complexities of living in an average size world.

Get a tease of what to expect via the YouTube clip above.

Season Six of Little Women: Atlanta follows Ms. Juicy, Minnie, Monie, Amanda, Andrea and Abira, as they all come back together with the common goal of making their mark on the Atlanta hip hop industry — they are also forced to deal with the pandemic and the tragic loss of their cast mate Minne.

“Little Women: Atlanta” returns with a two-hour block of fan binging programing beginning with the “Little Women: Atlanta Kickoff Special” on January 22nd at 9pm ET/PT. Starting on January 29th the series will premiere 90-minute supersized episodes at 9pm ET/PT every Friday night, followed by the all-new 30 minute after show, Little Women: Atlanta Unfiltered, hosted by Loni Love (The Real).

Seasons one through five of “Little Women: Atlanta ” will also be available on mylifetime.com and on LMC app now through March 2021 for viewers to catch up.