Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Lists ATL Equestrian Estate for $7.5M

*A little over a year after Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson purchased his equestrian estate in Georgia, the actor is putting the property up for sale.

According to ajc.com, the 46-acre, French country manor was listed this week for $7.5 million, which is about $1.5 million less than Johnson paid for the property in 2019, Mansion Global reported. Beacham & Company is the real estate firm handling the sale.

Here’s more from TMZ:

The main house is 14,791 square feet. It has 8 bedrooms, a 12-stall barn, a riding arena with a viewing deck, a pool with a pool house, and a farmhouse built in 1867 that was built for the caretakers.

Johnson paid over $9 million for the estate in October of 2019 through a Georgia-based company linked to his business managers.

🚨 @nbcyoungrock

I wish my dad was around to see. Maaaaan he would’ve been proud. Yes, I kicked puberty’s ass at 15 and turned tequila tycoon by 10 😂🥃🤦🏽‍♂️ Cant wait to make ya laugh and share some life lessons I’ve learned along the way. #YOUNGROCK🖤@SevenBucksProd

FEB 16! pic.twitter.com/FSebsrvOHI — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 16, 2021

According to the listing, “the home overlooks a pristine lake, lush pastures and in the distance a working 12 stall barn, riding arena with viewing deck, hay barn and a 1867 farmhouse with historic log cabin.”

The “rustic” home is described as being “loaded with exposed wood and stone,” and also has “a library, a wine cellar and a backyard with a salt-water pool and cabana.”

On Friday, Johnson commemorated the 1-year anniversary of his father Rocky Johnson’s death by debuting a trailer for “Young Rock,” the upcoming NBC comedy series based on his life.

According to PEOPLE, in the series, Adrian Groulx will portray Johnson at age 10, Bradley Constant will play Johnson at age 15, and Uli Latukefu will play Johnson from the ages of 18 to 20, when he’s recruited to play football at the University of Miami.

Check out the trailer via the Twitter video above.