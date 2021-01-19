Tuesday, January 19, 2021
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Lists ATL Equestrian Estate for $7.5M

By Ny MaGee
Dwayne+Johnson+2018+LA+Family+Housing+Awards+dmfmb7b6BDWl
Dwayne Johnson attends the 2018 LA Family Housing Awards at The Lot in West Hollywood on April 5, 2018 in West Hollywood, California. (April 4, 2018 – Source: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images North America

*A little over a year after Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson purchased his equestrian estate in Georgia, the actor is putting the property up for sale. 

According to ajc.com, the 46-acre, French country manor was listed this week for $7.5 million, which is about $1.5 million less than Johnson paid for the property in 2019, Mansion Global reported. Beacham & Company is the real estate firm handling the sale.

Here’s more from TMZ

The main house is 14,791 square feet. It has 8 bedrooms, a 12-stall barn, a riding arena with a viewing deck, a pool with a pool house, and a farmhouse built in 1867 that was built for the caretakers.

Johnson paid over $9 million for the estate in October of 2019 through a Georgia-based company linked to his business managers. 

READ MORE: Dwayne Johnson Dedicates First Trailer for Series ‘Young Rock’ to His Late Father [WATCH]

According to the listing, “the home overlooks a pristine lake, lush pastures and in the distance a working 12 stall barn, riding arena with viewing deck, hay barn and a 1867 farmhouse with historic log cabin.”

The “rustic” home is described as being “loaded with exposed wood and stone,” and also has “a library, a wine cellar and a backyard with a salt-water pool and cabana.”

On Friday, Johnson commemorated the 1-year anniversary of his father Rocky Johnson’s death by debuting a trailer for “Young Rock,” the upcoming NBC comedy series based on his life.

According to PEOPLE, in the series, Adrian Groulx will portray Johnson at age 10, Bradley Constant will play Johnson at age 15, and Uli Latukefu will play Johnson from the ages of 18 to 20, when he’s recruited to play football at the University of Miami.

Check out the trailer via the Twitter video above.

