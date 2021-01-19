Tuesday, January 19, 2021
Don Lemon, Sunny Hostin Rip Trump Supporting Republicans Who Fixed Their Mouths to Praise MLK (Watch)

*CNN host Don Lemon and “The View” co-host Sunny Hostin separately denounced Republicans on Monday for their praise of Martin Luther King, Jr. while simultaneously supporting a “racist” President of the United States.

“One Republican after another apparently hoping that you’ll forget their support for a president who used race to pit Americans against each other,” said Lemon.

To underscore his point, Lemon quoted King’s words: “Shallow understanding from people of goodwill is more frustrating than absolute misunderstanding from people of ill will. Lukewarm acceptance is much more bewildering than outright rejection.”

Lemon said King and Trump represent two “opposite” extremes: love and hate.

“Donald Trump created an environment where white supremacists and conspiracy theorists overran the Capitol of the United States of America. He used race to divide us from the very beginning,” Lemon said. “All of that is the opposite of what Dr. King stood for, what he died for more than 50 years ago,” he later added.

Meanwhile, hours earlier, Hostin expressed similar sentiments on ABC’s “The View.”

“We saw that there are people just like Dr. King said that they’d much rather have white supremacy rather than this multiracial democracy that he wished for,” Hostin said.

