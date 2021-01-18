Willie Jones Shares His ‘American Dream’ for Change in New Single/Video Out Today (1.18) / WATCH

*Today (1.18), on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Willie Jones shares his poignant, powerful new song “American Dream.”

Penned by Jones, Josh Logan, Alex Goodwin (Nelly, Jason Derulo) and Jason Afable, who also produced the track, “American Dream” is a patriotic protest against the racial injustice that continues to plague this country, recognizing civil rights leaders such as Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and those making an impact in the Black Lives Matter and current social justice movements like Colin Kaepernick.

Proud to be a Black man living in the land of the brave and the free

Yeah, I’m All-American, and that American Dream ain’t cheap

We’ve come a long way, still got a long way to go

When you’re living as a Black man, it’s a different kind of American Dream

It’s a different kind of American Dream

…

White man, White man

Could you spare a little change cuz it’s change at the front door

White man, White man

Can you do right man

Jones’ video paints the “American Dream: as a superhero, something for people to look up to and work towards, while also putting a spotlight on police brutality and racism and paying tribute to George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, Trayvon Martin, Rayshard Brooks, Daniel Prude, Sandra Bland, Aura Rosser, Botham Jean and many others.

Along with the song and video, Jones launches his #IHaveAnAmericanDream challenge initiative in partnership with the National Museum of African American Music (NMAAN), which opens today (1.18). The initiative asks individuals to share their dream for change in America and encourages donations to the museum by texting ‘AMERICAN DREAM’ TO 707070. Watch Jones performance from the museum’s ribbon-cutting ceremony, here: [LINK]

Jones’ debut album ‘Right Now,’ is available this Fri., Jan. 22 via The Penthouse/EMPIRE.

