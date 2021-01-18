Monday, January 18, 2021
THE REAL: Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr’s. Daughter Speaks Out on The U.S. Capitol Attack

By Fisher Jack
0

*On THE REAL, Minister and CEO of the Martin Luther King, Jr Center for Non-Violent Change, Dr. Bernice King joins the hosts on a very special day which honors her father, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. In a wide-ranging interview, Dr. King reveals what she believes her father would have thought about the attack on the U.S. Capitol Building and why she believes the President should be impeached.

Dr. Bernice King on What Her Father, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Would Have Thought About the Attack on the U.S. Capitol Building: 

“I always remind people that my father had a prophetic gift, he was a prophet with a lot of foresight and if you read him, which many people are beginning to do, it’s as if he is right here with us fifty-three now years in April, later. He told my mother a few months before his assassination, that all of the signs are there for the rise of fascism in this nation. Look where we are, the rise of fascism in this nation. And so, it would not shock him. It would trouble him and disappoint him that we did not take hold of the things that he tried to prepare us for, the things that we need to do different.”

Dr. Bernice King’s Thoughts on Impeaching President Trump

“I probably was one of the first that posted that he needed to be impeached and removed.  You cannot allow actions like that to take place and there be silence. Acquiescence is silence. So, they had no choice but to take some kind of act, so in history when the books are written, those people who are looking back will understand that we did not sit idly by and allow something like this to take place. It sends a terrible message to not only this nation but future generations, but to the rest of the world. I’m applauding them for taking that necessary and essential step.”

About THE REAL
THE REAL is a live daily, one-hour, two-time NAACP Image Award-winning and Emmy®-nominated talk show now in its seventh season on Fox Television Stations and in national syndication (check local listings), with a rebroadcast on cable network Bounce. The bold, diverse and outspoken hosts, Garcelle Beauvais and Emmy® Award-winners Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love and Jeannie Mai, all frankly say what women are actually thinking.

Fisher Jack

