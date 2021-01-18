Monday, January 18, 2021
NBAer Kyrie Irving Bought George Floyd’s Family A New Home Says Stephen Jackson

By Fisher Jack
Kyrie Irving - George Floyd
*During a recent episode of “The Rematch” with Ethan Thomas, #StephenJackson was a guest where he spoke about his friend #GeorgeFloyd and doing his part to make sure that his legacy continues to live on, as well as helping to look after his family.

While speaking about his friendship with George Floyd, and the work that has been going into making sure that justice will be served when it comes to his case. Stephen also mentioned the amount of love that George’s family has been receiving from many others, including #KyrieIrving, who he said purchased a new home for George’s family.

He said, “I’m just continuing to do what I said I was going to do; I said I was going to be my brother’s keeper and take care of his daughter and make sure that her next days are her best days. A lot of my friends, Kyrie Irving bought them a house. Lil Wayne’s manager bought them a Mercedes Benz. Barbra Streisand gave them stock in Disney.

MORE NEWS: FBI Surveillance of Martin Luther King Jr. Detailed in New Documentary [TRAILER]

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

