Jennifer Lopez ‘In The Morning’ Music Video ‘Full of Symbolism’ + She Denies Botox Accusations [WATCH]

*Jennifer Lopez recently released the music video for her single “In The Morning,” after previously making it exclusively available on Triller.

The song and accompanying visuals are “about a dark one-sided relationship and the realization that you can’t change anyone else … you can only change yourself,” Lopez explained.

In the video, JLo. transforms into a mermaid and wearing nothing but angel wings. She previously explained that the video is “full of symbolism.”

“I am soooo excited for you to see the official video for #InTheMorning,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a teaser. “It’s full of symbolism about a dark one-sided relationship and the realization that you can’t change anyone else … you can only change yourself!!!”

“Grow your own wings and walk away from anyone or anything that doesn’t truly value all you have to offer,” she added.

In a teaser clip posted on Triller, she noted, “The song is really about demanding someone to treat you in the right way.”

Check out the music video above.

READ MORE: Ben Affleck Reflects on Racist Response to Jennifer Lopez Romance

It’s 2021. ✨ This year I’ve teamed up with @Coach to #CoachItForward. We are inspiring everyone to leave messages of gratitude for the people who drive change and optimism in our lives, community and in the world. #CoachFamily pic.twitter.com/5HNDXTogAU — jlo (@JLo) January 16, 2021

Lopez, meanwhile, is defending herself against claims that she’s had plastic surgery.

On Saturday (Jan. 16), the 51-year-old superstar shared a video of herself on Instagram demonstrating a product from her new JLO Beauty collection.

“Honestly, I cannot even see a line on my face,” she said in the video after removing the face mask. “I feel like it took 10 years off my face.”

But one person fired back in the comments with… “But can I just mention that brows and forehead doesn’t move at all when you talk or try to express… you definitely have Botox. And tons of it. And it’s all good. Just saying,” one person commented.

Lopez was quick to remind her fans that she has not had plastic surgery or received Botox treatments, allegedly.

“LOL thats just my face!!! ….For the 500 millionth time… I have never done Botox or any injectables or surgery!! Just sayin’,” she responded. “Get you some JLO BEAUTY and feel beautiful in your own skin!!

JLo. added, “And here is another JLO Beauty secret: try spending your time being more positive, kind and uplifting of others don’t spend your time trying to bring others down that will keep you youthful and beautiful too!!! Sending you love.”

See the full post below.