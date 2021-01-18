Monday, January 18, 2021
He Dreamt for Black America – MLK Day 2021

By Fisher Jack
Our Roots - MLK 2020 2

He Dreamt for Black America – MLK Day 2021

Tayo Fatunla - 2021b
TAYO Fatunla

TAYO Fatunla is an award-winning Nigerian Comic Artist, Editorial Cartoonist, Writer and Illustrator. He is one of the participants of the CARTAN Virtual cartoon exhibition marking 60 years of Nigeria in 2020. He is a graduate of the prestigious Kubert School, in New Jersey, US. and recipient of the 2018 ECBACC Pioneer Lifetime Achievement Award for his illustrated OUR ROOTS creation and series – Famous people in Black History – He participated in the UNESCO’s Cartooning In Africa forum held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and the Cartooning Global Forum in Paris, France and took part in the Afropolitan Comics virtual comics exhibition arranged by the French Institute in South Africa coinciding with its annual National Arts Festival –www.tayofatunla.com/[email protected]

Fisher Jack

