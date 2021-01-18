First Look at LeBron James in ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ [WATCH]

*HBO Max shared the first official clip from the “Space Jam” sequel starring LeBron James.

The clip was shared in a montage of films coming to the service in 2021 (see Twitter video below).

Officially titled “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” and produced by James and “Black Panther’s” Ryan Coogler, this new tale features a slew of NBA players including James, Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson, Chris Paul and Damian Lillard.

When the film was first announced in 2018, James opened up to The Hollywood Reporter about filling in the role once held by Michael Jordan.

“The Space Jam collaboration is so much more than just me and the Looney Tunes getting together and doing this movie,” he told the outlet. “It’s so much bigger. I’d just love for kids to understand how empowered they can feel and how empowered they can be if they don’t just give up on their dreams.”