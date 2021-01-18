Monday, January 18, 2021
First Look at LeBron James in ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ [WATCH]

By Ny MaGee
LeBron James

*HBO Max shared the first official clip from the “Space Jam” sequel starring LeBron James.

The clip was shared in a montage of films coming to the service in 2021 (see Twitter video below).

Officially titled “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” and produced by James and “Black Panther’s” Ryan Coogler, this new tale features a slew of NBA players including James, Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson, Chris Paul and Damian Lillard.

When the film was first announced in 2018, James opened up to The Hollywood Reporter about filling in the role once held by Michael Jordan.

“The Space Jam collaboration is so much more than just me and the Looney Tunes getting together and doing this movie,” he told the outlet. “It’s so much bigger. I’d just love for kids to understand how empowered they can feel and how empowered they can be if they don’t just give up on their dreams.”

READ MORE: LeBron James Teams with Microsoft for ‘Space Jam’ Video Game Campaign on Xbox

Back in August, James shared the first look at the new uniforms for the film, writing “Tune Squad coming soon!! 👀🔥🐰 Glad all my @ljfamfoundation and @ipromiseschool families got to see it first. 🙏🏾 Thanks for holdin it down my brother @mavcarter 🤜🏾🤛🏾,” James wrote on Instagram at the time, shouting out his business partner Maverick Carter

“Space Jam: A New Legacy” is expected to be released on July 16, 2021 on HBO Max and in theaters.

A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames)

In December, Microsoft teamed with Warner Bros. for a coding-education campaign tied to the 2021 release of the movie.

The campaign called on fans to submit ideas for an original Xbox arcade-style video game. Two winners will have their creations turned into arcade-style games that will be available for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members in 2021, per geekwire.com.

As noted on the Xbox news site, the prize package also included: Winners’ names featured in the game credits; an exclusive winner’s bundle with signed and authenticated LeBron James memorabilia, Space Jam: A New Legacy merchandise and Nike VIP packs, and a personalized Xbox Series S console; a private friends and family screening of the filmand a virtual Microsoft coding workshop for their local community.

“Space Jam: A New Legacy” is expected to be released on July 16, 2021 on HBO Max and in theaters.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

