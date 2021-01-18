First Look at LeBron James in ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ [WATCH]

This year, the biggest Warner Bros. premieres are coming to theaters and streaming on HBO Max the exact same day. What movie are you most excited for? 🍿 https://t.co/6Ny7n8JUGk pic.twitter.com/UEMmDlMIy6
Back in August, James shared the first look at the new uniforms for the film, writing “Tune Squad coming soon!! 👀🔥🐰 Glad all my @ljfamfoundation and @ipromiseschool families got to see it first. 🙏🏾 Thanks for holdin it down my brother @mavcarter 🤜🏾🤛🏾,” James wrote on Instagram at the time, shouting out his business partner Maverick Carter
“Space Jam: A New Legacy” is expected to be released on July 16, 2021 on HBO Max and in theaters.
In December, Microsoft teamed with Warner Bros. for a coding-education campaign tied to the 2021 release of the movie.
The campaign called on fans to submit ideas for an original Xbox arcade-style video game. Two winners will have their creations turned into arcade-style games that will be available for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members in 2021, per geekwire.com.
As noted on the Xbox news site, the prize package also included: Winners’ names featured in the game credits; an exclusive winner’s bundle with signed and authenticated LeBron James memorabilia, Space Jam: A New Legacy merchandise and Nike VIP packs, and a personalized Xbox Series S console; a private friends and family screening of the film; and a virtual Microsoft coding workshop for their local community.
