Monday, January 18, 2021
Home News crime
crime

Children Rescued From Abusive Home After Orlando Waitress Writes Note [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
0

*A brave waitress in Orlando, Florida, is being hailed a hero after she managed to save two children from their abusive parents.

Flavaine Carvalho was working the New Year’s Day shift at the Mrs. Potato restaurant when noticed an 11-year-old boy wasn’t being fed and had visible bruises on his body.  

“I just thought I need to do something,” Carvalho told CNN. “I could not see him go away without any help.”

The quick-thinking waitress held up notes behind the child’s stepfather and mother, asking if he needed help, and he nodded. At that point, Carvalho called the authorities. 

“One of the kids is with a lot of bruises on his arms and on his face and the parent is not giving food for him but is giving to the other kids that are with them,” she explained to a dispatcher, per CNN. “I’m super concerned and I don’t know what to do. Can you give me some advice?”

READ MORE: Indicted St. Louis Lawyers Leave Autographed Photo for Pancake House Waitress

Police arrived at the restaurant and interviewed the children and their family. The boy’s stepfather, Thomas Wilson II, was arrested on charges of neglect and aggravated child abuse. The child’s mother, identified as Kristen Swann, told investigators she knew about the abuse. She was also arrested and charged with two counts of child neglect.

Detective Erin Lawler with the Orlando Police Department’s Special Victims Unit reported during a press conference that the boy suffered horrific abuse, per heavy.com. Lawler said the boy told officers “ratchet straps were tied around his ankles and neck, and he was hung upside down from a door.”

“He said he was hit with a wooden broom, and handcuffed and tied to a large moving dolly. He also said he didn’t get to eat on a regular basis as punishment.”

Lawler said, “If Ms. Carvalho would not have said something when she saw it, that little boy would probably not be with us, much longer.”

The boy and the couple’s 4-year-old child were placed in the custody of the Florida Department of Children and Families, according to the report. 

“We probably would have been talking about a potential homicide investigation if she had not intervened when she did,” Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon shared during the press conference.

Previous articleHe Dreamt for Black America – MLK Day 2021
Next articleFBI Surveillance of Martin Luther King Jr. Detailed in New Documentary [TRAILER]
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Wendy Williams’ Brother (Tommy) Blasts Her for Missing Mother’s Funeral / VIDEO

Fisher Jack - 0
*Wendy Williams' brother Tommy is feeling hurt after his sister failed to attend their mother's funeral following her November 29 passing. The funeral was stated...
Read more
Social Heat

Teacher (Matthew Pierce) Uses Stimulus Funds to Buy Food for Underprivileged Students

Fisher Jack - 0
*A teacher from Pennsylvania is being praised for his kind and very thoughtful gesture during the coronavirus pandemic which has affected millions of families...
Read more
Social Heat

Surprised? ‘QAnon Shaman’ & Capitol Rioter (Jake Angeli) Wants Pardon from Trump

Fisher Jack - 0
*The attorney representing the so-called "QAnon Shaman" who stormed the US Capitol in a bizarre costume wants President Trump to pardon his client before...
Read more
Social Heat

Jennifer Hudson is Ready to Reprise Her Role in Reboot of ‘Sex and the City

Fisher Jack - 0
*Remember Louise from St. Louis? Well, now that it’s official that #SexAndTheCity” will be making its return. Many fans have been wondering if #JenniferHudson would be...
Read more
Social Heat

Someone Tore Out Panic Buttons from Rep. Ayanna Pressley’s Office Prior to Capitol Riot

Fisher Jack - 0
*An investigation is underway after it was discovered that the panic buttons had been ripped out of the congressional office of Ayanna Pressley prior...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO