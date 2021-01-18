Aaliyah’s Estate Gives Update on Singer’s Music Coming to Streaming Services

*In honor of what would have been Aaliyah’s 42 birthday on Saturday (Jan. 16), her estate shared an update with fans about the status of her music on streaming services.

“We hear you and we see you,” the statement from the late singer’s Twitter account reads. “While we share your sentiments and desire to have Aaliyah’s music released, we must acknowledge that these matters are not within our control and, unfortunately, take time. Our inability to share Aaliyah’s music and artistry with the world has been as difficult for us as it has been for all of you. Our priority has always been and will continue to be Aaliyah’s music.”

So far, only Aaliyah’s debut album, “Age Ain’t Nothing But a Number,” is available on streaming services. It was announced last month that her official YouTube channel would be coming this year.

“In the meantime, however, we are working diligently to protect what is in our control — Aaliyah’s brand, legacy, and intellectual property,” the statement continued. “In doing so, we will continue to release unique and exciting projects to keep Aaliyah’s legacy and light shining. … Undoubtedly, we understand how frustration can lead to angry and disappointment. However, we ask all of you for your continued support and love as we aim to achieve these goals for all of you and our babygirl. We appreciate you.”

READ MORE: Aaliyah’s Official YouTube Channel Coming in 2021, Estate Confirms

42 Years Old 2day & 20 yrs you are still making an IMPACT. You INSPIRE the fashion, music, and movie world to no end, but most importantly you continue to inspire your fans to FOLLOW THEIR HEARTS.This generation will tell the next that you are a ONE in A MILLION 🕊 pic.twitter.com/o2lY2beQZd — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) January 16, 2021

Aaliyah’s estate initially announced late last year that her music will available on streaming services “in the near future.”

“To our loyal fans: We are excited to announce that communication has commenced between the estate and various record labels about the status of Aaliyah’s music catalogue, as well as its availability on streaming platforms in the near future,” the August statement read. “Thank you for your continued love and support. More updates to come!”

A message to our fans. We hear you and we see you. Thank you for your continued support. – The Estate of Aaliyah#aaliyah #aaliyahhaughton #babygirl #aaliyahforever pic.twitter.com/fzFPf2CLLn — Aaliyah (@AaliyahHaughton) January 15, 2021

The statement follows reports about an upcoming book in the works that will chronicle Aaliyah’s life and career.

According to Billboard, “Baby Girl: Better Known As Aaliyah” will drop Aug. 17, 2021, under Simon & Schuster/Atria Books.

Written by journalist and author Kathy Iandoli, the book “will focus on the span of Aaliyah’s life and career — from her earliest beginnings singing in Detroit all the way through to her game-changing musical era with Timbaland, Missy Elliott, and the late Static Major,” she revealed in a press release. “The book also includes a deep dive into her tumultuously abusive entanglement with R. Kelly and an intense investigation on the crash that ended her life.”

Says Iandoli: “I wrote this book as an Aaliyah fan. This is for all of us who for the last twenty years can spot her influence everywhere, while wishing she was still here. I left no stone unturned, and I hope I’ve added to her legacy properly.”