Sunday, January 17, 2021
Home News
News

Mother with 4-Inch Facial Birthmark Pens Book About Embracing Your ‘Uniqueness’

By Ny MaGee
0

4-inch birthmark on her right cheek
Courtesy Ferrin Roy

*34-year-old Ferrin Roy was born with a 4-inch birthmark on her right cheek, and in her new book, “The Mark She Kept,” she shares how she has learned to love her unique feature, despite receiving negative attention for it throughout her life.

“When the stares and the comments were in an overload, I thought about removing my birthmark,” she tells PEOPLE. “I met with a plastic surgeon. Then it really sunk in — if I removed it, it would be to satisfy the opinion of others. This is something I had since I was a child, so I grew with it.  I had to tell myself, ‘This is you, and you have already accepted who you are.’ ”

As PEOPLE notes, Roy credits her mom for instilling self-confidence.

“My mom incorporated it when she was teaching me: ‘These are your eyes, this is your nose, this is your birthmark…’ so as a child I felt like this was a part of me,” says the Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based Roy. “If, say, my mom would have combed my hair a particular way to camouflage my birthmark, that would have made a complete difference.”

Adding, “She taught me how people should treat me and how to defend myself,” says Roy, adding that her mom encouraged her to take dance classes and compete in local pageants. “I think that has a lot to do with how I feel about myself.”

OTHER NEWS: Vanessa Williams Received Death Threats After Crowned First Black Miss America

4-inch birthmark on her right cheek
Photo Credit: Twitter.com

Roy recalls the first time she felt bad about her birthmark was in fourth grade while singing in a youth church choir.

“This lady stood up [in front of everyone and] said, ‘You know I’ve been making a gesture to this young lady to remove what is on her face’… It was a very embarrassing moment for me.”

When attacked with negative comments, Roy says she would have “this conversation booster” with herself. “I would find a mirror and talk to myself and say, ‘Oh whatever — you’re still pretty,’ she says. “I would remind myself, this is what you see, you can’t worry about what they are seeing.”

Roy, a mental health counselor, is hoping to instill that same level confidence in her daughters, Hailyn, 12, and Aavyn, 9. And she’s hoping her book will inspire other women to embrace their uniqueness.

“I teach them that everyone is different and no one is made the same,” she says. “My youngest rubs my birthmark and says it’s fun and it’s soft.”

She also credits her husband of over a year for his acceptance. “I asked him what he thought about my birthmark and he said, “If I thought anything negative about it, I wouldn’t have asked you on a date,” she says with a laugh. “He is very supportive.”

She added: “I asked him, if our children have birthmarks, how would you feel?  He said, ‘I would be OK with this it, they have you [as a role model] so I think they would be OK.’ If someone loves you they are going to accept you for who you are, and I have never covered it, ever. He’s never asked me to.”

Save

Save

Save

Previous articleBill Underwood is FREE! Former Music Exec Granted Compassionate Release from Prison After 33 Years
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Teacher (Matthew Pierce) Uses Stimulus Funds to Buy Food for Underprivileged Students

Fisher Jack - 0
*A teacher from Pennsylvania is being praised for his kind and very thoughtful gesture during the coronavirus pandemic which has affected millions of families...
Read more
Social Heat

Surprised? ‘QAnon Shaman’ & Capitol Rioter (Jake Angeli) Wants Pardon from Trump

Fisher Jack - 0
*The attorney representing the so-called "QAnon Shaman" who stormed the US Capitol in a bizarre costume wants President Trump to pardon his client before...
Read more
Social Heat

Jennifer Hudson is Ready to Reprise Her Role in Reboot of ‘Sex and the City

Fisher Jack - 0
*Remember Louise from St. Louis? Well, now that it’s official that #SexAndTheCity” will be making its return. Many fans have been wondering if #JenniferHudson would be...
Read more
Social Heat

Someone Tore Out Panic Buttons from Rep. Ayanna Pressley’s Office Prior to Capitol Riot

Fisher Jack - 0
*An investigation is underway after it was discovered that the panic buttons had been ripped out of the congressional office of Ayanna Pressley prior...
Read more
Social Heat

Wendy Williams Says She Doesn’t Regret 25-Year relationship with Kevin Hunter

Fisher Jack - 0
﻿ *Wendy Williams is set to release her biopic "Wendy Williams: The Movie" later this month on Lifetime and the TV host is getting candid...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO