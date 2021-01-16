Raz-B Comes for ‘Chris’ in Angry IG Video – Says He’s ‘Tired of F**king Being Bullied’ / WATCH

*Raz-B is one pissed off mofo and he has a message for a certain person named “Chris.”

The super angry ex-member of B2k posted a video to Instagram that declares he’s “tired of f*cking being bullied.”

“When I see you, I’m smacking the sh*t out of your ass. I wanna catch a fade, n*gga.”

Like we said, he mentions ‘Chris’ in the clip, which leaves us – and everyone else who knows of his history – to assume he’s directing his message at former manager Chris Stokes. For about a decade now, Raz has accused Chris of molestation and sexual misconduct stemming from his days in B2K.

Chris, of course, has denied all of Raz-B accusations, but Raz won’t stop and is not taking anything back.

Check out the video below.

