Dr. Dre Released from Hospital After Suffering Brain Aneurysm

*Good news for Dr. Dre. He has been released from hospital after suffering a brain aneurysm earlier this month.

The music producer, whose real name is Andre Young, was discharged on Friday and will be monitored 24 hours a day by medical professionals, at his home, according to TMZ.

As you no doubt know, things have been very “interesting,” shall we say for Dre, who has also been in the midst of a bitter divorce with estranged wife Nicole Young. It was just last week that he agreed to pay her $2 million in temporary spousal support.

But that’s not all the 55-year-old music producer been dealing with as of late: His Los Angeles home targeted by a burglary ring while he was still recuperating in the hospital.

Police said nothing was taken after the suspects failed to break into his Brentwood, CA estate.

On Jan. 5, Dre shared a post to Instagram announcing that he was “doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon.”